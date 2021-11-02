Urban home ownership in Denver? These condos are on the market

(DENVER, CO) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Denver or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

985 N Corona Street, Denver, 80218 1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,900 | Condominium | 567 Square Feet | Built in 1963

End your home search here with the adorable condominium. Being located in the heart of Capitol Hill, there is incredible walkability to downtown. As you enter, take note of the open floor plan concept with hardwood floors throughout, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The all-wall length closet space in the hallway allows ample storage room. The European washer/dryer setup gives this unit something to make it unique. Check it out quick because this property won't last long!

3450 S Poplar Street, Denver, 80224 2 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This lovely 2 floor unit is one of only 6 of this style located in the gracious Morningside Condominium Community . It's situated just minutes from Hampden and I-25, but a world away in its parklike setting. And, adjacent to Bible Park. Enjoy the spacious feeling as you step into the living room and gaze through French Doors to the enclosed Lanai and greenery of the outdoors. Built in TV cabinet will house all of your wi-fi components in style. You will love the openness of the recently remodeled U shaped kitchen with plenty of cabinets, new appliances and granite counters. Entertaining a large number of guests will be easier and more fun with plenty of room for as many of 10 or more in the large dining room with a lovely built in buffet. Spread out through the enclosed dining room length lanai for that party or just to enjoy your morning coffee with a delightful view. For your convenience, a half bath shares the en suite laundry room on the upper floor. Then take the staircase to the lower floor to find your huge 26 x 19 Master bedroom leading to the 2nd Lanai. Extra closets with loads of convenient storage units have been recently added for your convenience. Another large bedroom or office is included on the lower floor plus 2 full baths. This distinctive unit also features 2 secure storage closets with access from both 3rd and 4th floor halls and 2 designated parking places inside the enclosed heated garage .

431 S Kalispell Way, Aurora, 80017 1 Bed 1 Bath | $193,500 | Condominium | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Rare opportunity in Aurora with easy access to I-225 and I-70. Accessible, secure building with elevator and attached underground parking garage which provides assigned parking for 1 vehicle. No stairs or steps to get from garage to unit. Ideal for the lock and leave lifestyle. Tuck your car safely out of the elements while you are traveling. Great home for 1st time buyer, investor or someone who wants to downsize and leave all their maintenance worries to someone else. Large unit with open living provides plenty of space for entertaining. The hard work has already been done with new paint, new carpet and beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring. Deck and Railings were also recently replaced. Huge walk-in closet and private storage locker, on same floor, provide plenty of storage space. Enjoy reading and having a glass of wine on your private balcony or in front of your cozy wood fireplace. Highline Canal is right next door if you want to ride your bike for miles or take your dog for a walk. Bayberry community has an outdoor pool and tennis courts. New security system with smartphone call and entry access. Washer and dryer is in unit and included along with refrigerator and kitchen appliances. Recently resurfaced lot provides plenty of guest parking directly outside building. Perfect location for airport or air force base employees. DIA and DTC are less than 30 minutes away and Anschutz Medical campus is less than 15 minutes. Town Center at Aurora and City Place provide many shopping and restaurant options within about a mile. One or more photos are virtually staged,

2301 S Race Street #A, Denver, 80210 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Condominium | 696 Square Feet | Built in 1957

***INVESTOR DREAM ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF DENVER*** INVESTORS, PARENTS OF A DU STUDENT, FIRST TIME BUYERS*** Live, work, and play in the heart of Denver. 2bd/1ba condo across the street from the University of Denver. Walking distance to light rail, Magness Arena, Newman Center for the Performing Arts and much more. Minutes away from Observatory and Wash Park, Cherry Creek and Old South Gaylord. Great income property. Rent estimated at 1750/mo. ***RESERVED COVERED PARKING SPACE*** All appliances included. Granite tile counter tops and new bathroom tiles. On-site laundry and storage. Ready to move in.

