House-hunt Sacramento: What’s on the market

(SACRAMENTO, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

If you’re Sacramento-curious, take a look at these listings today:

6904 Peck Dr., Sacramento, 95828 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Public Remarks: Bright and open floor plan! Large picture window in living room lets in all the light and view of the water-wise landscape out front! Dining area off kitchen fits full size table. With the family room off that, all the main area of the home open up to each other, maximizing the square footage! 3 bedrooms fill the back, one with an en suite bath and a slider to the back patio! No lawn to maintain again, and some raised beds ready for your gardening touch! Newer HVAC, water heater, dual pane windows. Very well maintained house.

For open house information, contact LORI MODE, Keller Williams - Elk Grove at 916-405-5700

6025 Parkoaks Dr, Citrus Heights, 95621 4 Beds 2 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Don't miss out on this gorgeous ranch style home in beautiful Citrus Heights. This beautifully kept 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for first time home buyers, families, and buyers of all kinds. The home features a spacious layout, a beautifully updated and remodeled kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms with bluetooth speakers built in, a stunning family/dining area with wet bar, and built-in security and video system. With no neighbors behind, the home also boasts a fantastic lot with a private and beautifully landscaped yard, covered patio area, two tankless water heaters, and so much more!. close to parks, Sunrise Mall, restaurants, and easy freeway access, you are just minutes from a fun night out, or a day in Downtown Sacramento. This home will not last, come see it today and make it yours!

For open house information, contact JACOB DAROSA, Keller Williams - Capital Valley at 916-866-1500

2536 Lacey Ann Ave, Sacramento, 95834 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,826 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Laralee Miller - Agt: 925-5503203 - Welcome home to Natomas Field. This beautiful Cottages Residence 1 Built in 2018, this home still looks and feels brand new with abundant natural light throughout, upgraded white Tahoe Linen cabinets throughout, laminate wood floors and quartz countertops in the kitchen.

For open house information, contact Laralee Miller, Redfin at 877-973-3346

1705 Keith Way, Sacramento, 95815 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Beautiful details in this gorgeous ranch style home! Brand new board and baton/wainscoting detail in master and shiplap in entry. Custom paint and upgraded 6 inch baseboards throughout. Over sized windows with custom blinds in front room and kitchen. Great location near shopping, entertainment, and restaurants, as well as close to freeway access for an easy commute!

For open house information, contact Melissa Dean, Twin Oaks Real Estate INC at 707-746-8700