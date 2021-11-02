CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Urban home ownership in Columbus? These condos are on the market

 5 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Columbus’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Columbus, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3ds0_0ckJZBfE00

5696 Camlin Place N, Westerville, 43081

2 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Condominium | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 2019

The Retreat at Warner is friendly community. This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath M/I home farmhouse has been fully upgraded. Engineered hardwood flooring, large kitchen island w/farm house sink, large glass pass-through sliding doors between living space & screened in patio. Gas fireplace w/custom brick accent wall (Mounted LCD TV included), Black Stainless KitchenAid appliances. New custom Hunter Douglas shutter & electronic blind system. Master bedroom has tall ceilings w/upgraded full bath. Walk in closet, full size laundry room with lots of storage, 2 car garage with cold & hot water hookup & full size attic. Located 7 minutes away from Downtown New Albany, 5 minutes away from Little Turtle golf course and 11 minutes from Easton Town Center. This home has everything you are looking for.

For open house information, contact Joan Elflein, Ohio Broker Direct, LLC at 614-989-7215

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221036210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kt0Bu_0ckJZBfE00

8255 Tegmen Street, Columbus, 43240

3 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Condominium | 1,882 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Olentangy schools + Columbus taxes makes this beautiful and unique home located near Polaris a highly sought after property. This home features a first floor master and laundry. High ceiling paired with an open floor plan makes this 3 bedroom plus a loft with 2 full baths, 1/2 bath and a two car garage home a comfortable place to live. HOA covers lawn care and snow removal making it ideal for people with busy lives. This home is located near numerous restaurants, major freeways (3 mins to I71), stores, schools, bike paths and metro parks. This home includes upgraded appliances, beautiful dark engineered hardwood floors, freshly painted walls and brand new carpeting for the upstairs making it move in ready!

For open house information, contact Joan Elflein, Ohio Broker Direct, LLC at 614-989-7215

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221037002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jk5ke_0ckJZBfE00

6230 Brickside Drive, New Albany, 43054

2 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Condominium | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Immaculate condo in beautiful community. Look out every window at the forest preserve with trails. Bright, spacious, immaculate. Cathedral ceilings throughout. Generous garage, attic, air-conditioned storage. Freshly upgraded kitchen. Ceiling fans in every room. Clubhouse with exercise room and swimming pool. New roof. All kitchen appliances stay.

For open house information, contact Albert Hepp, BuySelf, Inc. at 800-556-3418

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221040830)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eDQW_0ckJZBfE00

3689 Fish Hawk Landing, Columbus, 43230

2 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Condominium | 1,917 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Newly Listed!! Beautiful 3 level brick condo with lot of upgrades. Complete New flooring!! and new Painting!! throughout. Comes with an attached car garage. You will really enjoy the private wooded back patio area as well as huge green space across the street. This Condo with 2 beds and 2.5 baths has an open floor plan to basement with Gas Fireplace. All Stainless steel Appliances in Kitchen. This Community offers several additional amenities such as: 2 Swimming pools, Volleyball Courts, Massive Fitness Facility, Community room & Full service Bar and Grill known as 'THE GOAT'. There is nothing to do here except move in!!

For open house information, contact Archana Mannangatty, Key Realty at 614-300-0771

Copyright © 2021 Columbus and Central Ohio Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCOMLSOH-221037006)

