Deion Sanders hospitalized

 5 days ago
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / s_bukley

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.

“Jackson State #TheeILove GREAT WIN! We have truly been tested these past couple of weeks regarding our strength, mental and physically, as individuals, an as a team. I AM SO DARN PROUD of each and everyone of these young men and women that are a part and connected to this team.

“As you know, recovering from my surgery has taken longer than expected. (Mostly because I could not sit my butt down somewhere.) Thank GOD I Have a wonderful team of Doctors and Nurses and I am still under their care.

“THNK YOU JSU AND TIGER NATION for all the love and support you have bestowed upon the team, my family, and myself. I can’t wait to get back on the field with my JSU Tigers.

“PLEASE BELIVE I HAVE NEVER STOPPED BELIEVING! # IBELIEVE -Coach Prime,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sanders also reassured Barstool Network platform fans that he’ll be returning with a vengeance with his hyped up, colorful commentary.

“To my BARSTOOLS fam- I love yall, I appreciate yall and I MISS YALL. Thank you for holding down the Fort & for all the love and support throughout all this. REAL TALK.

“I promise yall I got whole BOATLOAD of content to come out once I’m back. Dave & Dan have been talking about me in front of everyone and I respect them for it. Lololol,” Prime Time wrote.

Even though Deion wasn’t physically on the field with his team, they won both games in honor of their coach. The Tigers defeated Bethune-Cookman 42-12 on Oct. 23 and Mississippi Valley State 28-19 on Oct. 30.

