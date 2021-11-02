Orlando-curious? These homes are on the market

(Orlando, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Orlando. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5006 Monet Avenue, Belle Isle, 32812 3 Beds 3 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,332 Square Feet | Built in 1962

PRICE REDUCED!!!!!! Welcome to this impressive, move-in ready, gem with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus loft/movie room in the beautiful community of Lake Conway Estates! This recently remodeled home boasts freshly painted interior and exterior, large gourmet kitchen with huge island, top-of-the-line Quartz countertops and attractive backsplash , flat-top stove with hood, large cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances including double oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and wine cooler. All lighting and fixtures are brand new along with Ashton Gray porcelain 24"x 36" tile flooring throughout kitchen, dining and family room. The expansive dining and kitchen room combo is ideal for large family gatherings and entertaining and features a stunning fireplace. This home even features an electric sauna and 2 separate laundry rooms. Making your way to the second floor, you will see the 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a loft/movie room which have Veneto Porcelain tile flooring and have been fully renovated. Outside you can enjoy the vast pool and deck area which is perfect for grilling, cookouts and entertainment along with new landscaping and irrigation system as well as a separate front deck/porch area to complete the outdoor space. The community provides a private boat ramp with lake access to the Conway Chain of Lakes for a small HOA fee, as well as a playground, and tennis courts. This home is conveniently located close to the Orlando International Airport, Downtown Orlando, major highways, hospitals, schools, restaurants , shopping and much more. Schedule a showing today. ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE APPROXIMATE, BUYERS/AGENT TO VERIFY FOR ACCURACY. CAMERA SURVEILLANCE AT PROPERTY!!!!!!

4574 South Hampton Drive, Orlando, 32812 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This 3/2/2 two story home features a new roof and boasts of a soaring ceiling, an open floor plan and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. From the kitchen sink you overlook the backyard through a screened porch and patio. The large master bedroom is 19'x17' and is located on the second floor with bedrooms 2 and 3 on the first level. The backyard has mature landscaping. The community features two swimming pools, one of which is for adults as well as two tennis courts. The three K-12 schools, namely Lake George Elementary, Conway Middle School and Boone High School are all well rated.

6523 Piccadilly Lane, Orlando, 32835 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,545 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom 1 story home in the Westchester residential community of Metrowest. This outstanding renovated home has a very functional open concept floor plan with nice volume and vinyl laminate flooring throughout the main living area and bedrooms. As you enter the home, you're greeted with a nice foyer leading into the great room, perfect for the big game or movie night with family and friends. The renovated kitchen has butcher block counter top, stainless steel appliances and eating area. This opens into the dining room for the family to enjoy. The master bedroom is toward the back of the home and features a walk in closet and master bathroom with his and her vanities, updated shower and water closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 offer nice natural light and close to the main bathroom. The laundry closet is also located in the home for convenience. Step outside the sliding doors off the dining room and enjoy the large screened in area, a nice place to enjoy a tasty cup of coffee and a good book. The backyard has pavers for easy maintenance and nice space for a BBQ. The 2 car garage has room for storage . Enjoy this beautiful community, close to all the best that Central Florida has to offer including Universal, Disney, golf, shopping, restaurants and Hwy 408. This home is ready to be enjoyed or a great addition to your investment portfolio.

6244 Moore Street, Orlando, 32808 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1960

LOCATION! LOCATION! You don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to own this spacious three oversize bedroom two bath solid concrete cinder block home in Orlando with no HOA. The home features: large fenced in backyard and an completed patio that can be used for living quarters kitchen is ruffed in., a large living room or family room, separate dining. Terrazzo flooring through out the house. Central air and heating systems. This property is centrally located within proximity to local restaurants, shopping, fitness hospital and civic centers with easy access to all area attractions from the Florida Turnpike, the 429 and 408 Expressways. Call today for a preview. Whether you are buying for you and your family to live in, buying as a second/vacation home, or as an investment home; you should not let this go. roof updated June 2017, Electrical and plumbing updated. refrigerator, stove top, for fast baking double built in oven you wont find anymore. well maintained. come and feel at home. wont last hurry.....

