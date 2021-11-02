Check out these homes on the Milwaukee market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Milwaukee, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Milwaukee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1691 N Marshall St, Milwaukee, 53202

3 Beds 3 Baths | $409,900 | Condominium | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 2006

HUGE 2,106 sq. ft. tri-level EASTTOWN / BRADY STREET condo features 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 baths, 2 balconies, gas fireplace and attached 2 CAR tandem parking. Finishes include granite throughout, HWF main level, carpet 2nd & 3rd floors, tiled kitchen & bath floors, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer. Low condo fee of ONLY $150/month. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

1430 S 90Th St, West Allis, 53214

3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,779 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Walking to numerous restaurants and the park; 1 minute drive to freeway access; 5 minute drive to the medical college makes this location perfect. Wow, this is a great home! Formal living room with hardwood floors perfectly leads to a galley style kitchen and grand flex room addition with french doors and patio doors to the fenced backyard. Flex room is currently used as a formal dining room. All 3 bedrooms and updated full bath are upstairs. Lower level offers a half bath, seller's in home office space and a partially finished rec room. Relax in the backyard w/ 6 ft privacy fence and large patio area.

3748 S Herman St, Milwaukee, 53207

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,367 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Bay View area - well maintained brick ranch three bedrooms Home on one level with Fireplace room; 1.5 bathroom, living/Great room; and Family room; New kitchen cabinet, countertop with all new appliances(oven/range, refrigerator), New roof,-2021, New hard floor and fresh paint; Ceiling fans; New A/C and many updates around the house. Basement with storage/large area for future use as a Rec room with 1/2 bathroom. Detached one car garage; fenced backyard.Rooms sizes & others are estimated measured- Disclaimer.

5703 N 76Th St, Milwaukee, 53218

2 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1953

If you are looking for the perfect space - this is it! Comfortable 2 bed 2 bath ranch home with eat-in kitchen and large living room. Basement is partially finished with its own bathroom. 2 car attached garage & partially fenced in yard to round out the space. Home comes with an attached commercial space previously used as hair salon with own entrance, 1/2 bath and waiting room.

