Take a look at these Cincinnati condominiums on the market now

(CINCINNATI, OH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Cincinnati condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Cincinnati condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2400 Madison Road, Cincinnati, 45208 2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Condominium | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1977

High end amenities & sophisticated living in this Cross Keys Condo of Hyde Park. Lots of natural light fill this living space, 2 bd, 2 ba(full), 3rd floor condo w/elevator access. Gated entrance, 2 car garage, reserved parking spaces and storage in underground garage. Private and secure. Features include in unit laundry, 6 panel doors, HOA allows pets and includes heat, water, trash, pool, outside maintenance. HSA home warranty included. Easy access to 71, very close to Rookwood and HP Square

400 Pike Street, Cincinnati, 45202 1 Bed 1 Bath | $290,000 | Condominium | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Welcome home to a luxurious downtown living at the historical Park Place. Enjoy the spacious unit with gourmet kitchen, newly upgraded bathroom, motorized black out shades, in unit laundry, assigned indoor parking, designated storage space and spectacular views of the city.Shared amenities include rooftop with an entertaining space, recreation room, fitness center, party room, guest suites for rent,24/7 security and more.HOA fees include all utilities.Agent related to seller

2528 Timberside Lane, Hebron, 41048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $293,557 | Condominium | 1,759 Square Feet | Built in None

Discover a carefree lifestyle in this beautiful, low maintenance Drees Gramercy II condo. This spacious home offers three bedrooms or two bedrooms plus study, 2 full baths, a private entrance and one-car attached garage. Let someone else do the mowing and snow removal; it's taken care of for you! Conveniently located near the airport, expressways, shopping and restaurants. Be one of the first homeowners to make this peaceful, wooded community your new home.

448 Grand Avenue, Cincinnati, 45205 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Condominium | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cozy condo in the Incline District! Private balcony facing the woods with possible seasonal Ohio River view. Newly updated: kitchen, floors, and bathroom. In-unit washer and dryer hookup. Check out this condo with smart technology. Enjoy a bubble bath while dimming the lights and turning to your favorite music all through the convenience of your cell phone ... and did you forget to preheat the oven for dinner? No worries, use your cell to set the temperature. *No rentals allowed/Not FHA approved

