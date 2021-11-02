Take a look at these Cincinnati condominiums on the market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(CINCINNATI, OH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Cincinnati condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Cincinnati condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFQhg_0ckJYxcx00

2400 Madison Road, Cincinnati, 45208

2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Condominium | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1977

High end amenities & sophisticated living in this Cross Keys Condo of Hyde Park. Lots of natural light fill this living space, 2 bd, 2 ba(full), 3rd floor condo w/elevator access. Gated entrance, 2 car garage, reserved parking spaces and storage in underground garage. Private and secure. Features include in unit laundry, 6 panel doors, HOA allows pets and includes heat, water, trash, pool, outside maintenance. HSA home warranty included. Easy access to 71, very close to Rookwood and HP Square

For open house information, contact Sherilyn Reynolds, Lohmiller Real Estate at 513-371-5440

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1717236)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNQEV_0ckJYxcx00

400 Pike Street, Cincinnati, 45202

1 Bed 1 Bath | $290,000 | Condominium | 945 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Welcome home to a luxurious downtown living at the historical Park Place. Enjoy the spacious unit with gourmet kitchen, newly upgraded bathroom, motorized black out shades, in unit laundry, assigned indoor parking, designated storage space and spectacular views of the city.Shared amenities include rooftop with an entertaining space, recreation room, fitness center, party room, guest suites for rent,24/7 security and more.HOA fees include all utilities.Agent related to seller

For open house information, contact Trupti Shah, eXp Realty at 866-212-4991

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1714115)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewaxH_0ckJYxcx00

2528 Timberside Lane, Hebron, 41048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $293,557 | Condominium | 1,759 Square Feet | Built in None

Discover a carefree lifestyle in this beautiful, low maintenance Drees Gramercy II condo. This spacious home offers three bedrooms or two bedrooms plus study, 2 full baths, a private entrance and one-car attached garage. Let someone else do the mowing and snow removal; it's taken care of for you! Conveniently located near the airport, expressways, shopping and restaurants. Be one of the first homeowners to make this peaceful, wooded community your new home.

For open house information, contact John Heisler, Drees/Zaring Realty at 859-578-4200

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-550357)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJywW_0ckJYxcx00

448 Grand Avenue, Cincinnati, 45205

2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Condominium | 884 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Cozy condo in the Incline District! Private balcony facing the woods with possible seasonal Ohio River view. Newly updated: kitchen, floors, and bathroom. In-unit washer and dryer hookup. Check out this condo with smart technology. Enjoy a bubble bath while dimming the lights and turning to your favorite music all through the convenience of your cell phone ... and did you forget to preheat the oven for dinner? No worries, use your cell to set the temperature. *No rentals allowed/Not FHA approved

For open house information, contact Carol Dominguez, Keller Williams Advisors Realty at 513-766-9200

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1717497)

See more property details

