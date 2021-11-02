House hunting? Check these Tucson townhomes

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re on the market for a home in Tucson, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

5741 N Camino Del Sol, Tucson, 85718

3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Townhouse | 2,177 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Popular 3BR & 3 Full Baths 2177 sqft Townhouse in desirable Catalina Del Rey neighborhood. Home features Open Living area with wood burning Fireplace & Dinning Area, 22' Ceramic Tile Floors thru out 1st floor, Two Master Bedrooms, downstairs Master with Sliding Glass Door to Covered Patio/Large Private Back Yard & Upstairs Master with Large Covered Balcony with Catalina Mountain View's, Large Front Covered Patio, and Full Length Covered Back Patio in Over-Sized Yard backing onto Open Space. HOA Covers trash, front landscaping, cable, 2 pools/spas, tennis, excerise/rec room. Great Location with EZ access to schools, shopping & restaurants.

For open house information, contact Rocco A Racioppo, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22126625)

432 S Meyer Avenue, Tucson, 85701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $626,150 | Townhouse | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Rare opportunity to own a newly constructed masonry home in the heart of Tucson's Barrio Viejo. This historic style patio home is a 5-minute walk to the center of downtown, its restaurants and entertainment. Just a 2 minute walk to Tucson Convention Center where you can quickly access the Streetcar. You will also have quick access to I-10 and the Santa Cruz River Park and The Loop. This home features a first floor master bedroom, spacious open great room, colored concrete flooring and 2 additional bedrooms in the cleverly concealed second floor. Outdoor living and entertaining can be enjoyed on your private pavered courtyard. This energy efficient home comes with a 16 SEER HVAC system and a 10-year builder limited warranty.

For open house information, contact Nick Labriola, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-290-2335

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22107333)

289 E Scheibe Way, Tucson, 85705

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,166 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Charming 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhouse with private, bricked backyard, two-car garage and open kitchen/dining room area with skylights. Roof newly repaired with 5-year transferrable warranty included. Primary bath renovated to accommodate handicap access with spacious walk in shower, grab bars and pull out seating. Adjacent to Limberlost Family Park, 10-min walk to Rillito Crossing Marketplace w/nearly 20 retail stores including Sprouts, LA Fitness, restaurants, spas, salons, chiropractic & more! Also 15-min walk to Fry's shopping plaza w/more restaurants. 7-min walk to #15 bus line. A perfect home for students, retirees or first-time homebuyers - an absolute must-see!

For open house information, contact Amy Midkiff, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22120780)

1248 S Calle Adamo, Tucson, 85710

2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Charming end-unit 2bd/2bth townhome tastefully done with a southwest flare. Tile throughout with a custom rug covering the great room floor. Features upgraded dual pane windows. The glass patio doors have tradewind shutters which lead to a large covered patio with ceiling fan and two skylights. Great location that is close to shopping, this private end unit is a must see.

For open house information, contact Richard Arthur Blevins, OMNI Homes International at 520-406-0000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22126686)

