Jacksonville, FL

These houses are for sale in Jacksonville

Jacksonville News Alert
 5 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Jacksonville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeQ1K_0ckJYmAC00

3816 Spring Park Rd, Jacksonville, 32207

2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 932 Square Feet | Built in 1950

IT'S HERE! A cute two bedroom, one bath home nestled in Spring Park Manor. A unique find in the current market. A/C, HVAC and Water Heater installed in 2016. Very large fenced backyard. Easy access to I-95. Close to downtown and the Saint Johns Town Center. Perfect home for a small family or investor. SOLD AS IS. Move Quickly. This home is not expected to last long.

For open house information, contact KENNETH JOYNER, ERA DAVIS & LINN at 904-641-1400

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1126208)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XSGx_0ckJYmAC00

7623 Hollyridge Rd, Jacksonville, 32256

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,397 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A Howard White designed home and custom built by North Florida Builders. This stunning traditional brick and stucco home, with open floor plan, has been maintained in a current, up-to-date, ''pristine'' fashion. Second owner added many upgrades including a John Clarkston custom pool, 552 square feet, tanning deck, 3 fountains, self-cleaning, with huge screen enclosure and travertine paver deck overlooking the 18th hole of the DWCC. Hardwood and tile floors and plantation shutters throughout the home. Only stainless-steel appliances, including a new GE Monogram French Door refrigerator and new separate ice-maker. In the kitchen, 42'' raised panel solid cherry mocha cabinets and quartz counter. Three working fireplaces, two gas and one electric. All mounted TVs convey,

For open house information, contact Joe Collerd, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES FLORIDA NETWORK REALTY at 904-241-2417

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1134539)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2551jE_0ckJYmAC00

2146 Burpee Dr, Jacksonville, 32210

4 Beds 2 Baths | $208,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Roof 2012 Head on over and enjoy this charming concrete block home. 2146 Burpee Dr. is updated with a brand new kitchen, new luxury vinyl plank floors, new carpet in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, newly painted interior and exterior,and brand new fixtures throughout. Additional features include carport, interior laundry room, & fully fenced in backyard. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath with stand alone shower and closet. This home is MOVE IN READY!!

For open house information, contact CHRISTINA WELCH, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY ATLANTIC PARTNERS SOUTHSIDE at 904-515-2700

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1137045)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUa0h_0ckJYmAC00

8037 Marion Cir, Jacksonville, 32208

4 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Great starter home or investment. Move-in ready. Spacious living room/dininng room combination. Split bedroom floor plan. Tile throughout living areas, kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. No high maintenance carpet. Separate laundry room. Minutes from the airport and River City Marketplace. Being sold AS IS. Don't miss it!

For open house information, contact RACHEL ANDREWS, INI REALTY at 904-318-9088

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1131795)

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
