Take a look at these homes on the St. Louis market now

154 Arlington Drive, Granite City, 62040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Check out this new Granite City listing! Fishing and golfing right outside your door! This freshly updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home is waiting for you. Upon entering you will be greeted by the spacious open entry way to the left is the bright and cheery living room that is flooded with natural light. Enjoy a meal in your separate dining room or relaxing in the secondary living room in front of the wood burning fireplace. Spend a lazy afternoon under the covered porch, back deck or screened in back porch. This home is just waiting for you to make it your own. Call your favorite realtor today to find out how! This is a Fannie Mae Property.

For open house information, contact Jeb Blasingame, Keller Williams Marquee at 618-307-5616

54 Windsor Drive, Belleville, 62223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $58,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This is an "AS IS" sale, seller to make no repairs nor bring to code for occupancy. Great opportunity here to have a nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home conveniently located to West Main in Belleville. Under the carpet you will find hardwood floors. This home needs TLC but can be a beauty. The breezeway has knotty pine walls and a door that leads to the garage. Big backyard.

For open house information, contact Doug Payne, Southern Illinois Realty, LLC at 233-110-1

1776 Marlo Way, Belleville, 62226 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Wouldn't you love to come home to the peaceful serenity of a log home, but not have to leave the city? Don't miss this opportunity to own a very unique home right here in Belleville on a quiet street! You'll be in awe when enter the beautiful, spacious great room w/2 story high ceilings, exposed beams, and new flooring. This wonderful home has an open concept w/an eat-in kitchen just off to the left. Separate bedroom, bath, and laundry on the main level. Upstairs sports an enormous loft style master bedroom with new flooring and an oversized ensuite! This home is also a carpenter or mechanics dream with a HUGE 25x39 garage capable of holding up to 4 vehicles, a chain fall on a 40ft "I" beam, new extra bright lighting, & a separate workshop area! Rounding out this unique home is a super-sized drive way w/plenty of extra parking spaces. Seller is offering a 1 year Cinch home warranty. Close to EVERYTHING, this home won't last long! Home has passed municipal occupancy inspection.

For open house information, contact Jason Buss, RE/MAX Preferred at 624-211-1

36 Signal Point Road, Belleville, 62223 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This lovely home is really charming with lots of character. It is nestled in the trees on a large lot. Should you want more back yard check out the ground and see if that isn't possible with the removal of more vegetation. You'll love the living room and dining area with wood floors and fireplace. At the back of this area is a door to what could be a great office/den. The galley kitchen and beautiful cabinets over look a family room/eating area. The seller installed a radon system last spring and just connected with public sewers this month. Imagine 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a home you'll love every time you drive u to it. Make sure to check out the virtual tour.

For open house information, contact Vicki Temple, RE/MAX Preferred at 236-211-1