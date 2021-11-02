These houses are for sale in Austin

(AUSTIN, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

If you’re Austin-curious, take a look at these listings today:

10617 Defender Trail, Austin, 78754 4 Beds 2 Baths | $464,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in None

The Kingston II floorplan offers 2,088 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, and 2 baths. The long foyer leads into the impressive kitchen open to the dining area and family room, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features quartz countertops, huge kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. The large main bedroom, bedroom 1, is off the family room and offers a large walk in shower and huge walk in closet. The Kingston II offers a covered patio, sod and full irrigation. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Doorbell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

10304 D K Ranch Rd, Austin, 78759 3 Beds 2 Baths | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Nationally recognized schools, Laurel Mountain Elementary, Canyon Vista Middle, Westwood High School Round Rocks best schools! Large .4 acre lot. Home is surrounded by 4 century oak trees, plus lots of other oaks. BRAND NEW ROOF. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, counters & backsplash. Updated master bath with large soaking tub and separate shower. Open plan kitchen and family room with fireplace. Great home for entertaining - fire pit, open courtyard, yard with plenty of parking. Enjoy sitting by fire pit in the evenings. A 60x20 sand play area - used as bocce ball field (great for kids swing set area). Two double doors that open up on opposite sides of house to give a special airy feeling with LOTs of living space. Next to canyon, 2 mins to wading at Bull Creek, 20 mins to lake Travis. Lots of nature - Birds, deer (twin fawns were born in back yard this year). Located at end of street in an established neighborhood, privacy and quiet strolls (next to $1-2M homes). Part of an older neighborhood (horses and donkey just down the street). Easy access to lots of restaurants, businesses, jobs and freeways. 20 mins to all that Austin has to offer.

5706 Van Winkle Ln, Austin, 78739 4 Beds 4 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,486 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Amazing opportunity to live on one of the most highly sought-after streets in all of Circle C Ranch. Van Winkle is is part of Circle C Ranch, "On The Park" and is the back, greenbelt and cul-de-sac street of the upgraded subdivision. Fedrik Harris was one of the top home-builders in design and floorplan use. This home has all the features a future owner is looking for with 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a HUGE game room and family room downstairs. The true master bedroom is downstairs, however, there is also a large bedroom upstairs with an en-suite bath for convenience of a visiting family. The back yard backs to permanent greenbelt and the home is a quick 5 minute walk to the vaunted Kiker Elementary School, which is rated #1 elementary in AISD! This home is located just minutes from 7 restaurants and grocery shopping, with downtown just being 15 minutes away. Please speak with the agent for more information regarding the home-sale and timing of removing personal effects and property from the house.

6301 Bernia Dr, Austin, 78739 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,647 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Probably being the most opulent single-level home ever constructed in the history of Circle C Ranch, this amazingly crafted Cal Atlantic "Monroe" model-home plan was custom designed and built to the specific instructions of the owner over a 1-year build timeframe. Exotic quartz countertops throughout the home, custom built-in cabinetry designed on-site in the kitchen and family room. Stain-matched beams delineate the high, vaulted ceilings, enhanced by LED inset lighting that can change to 100's of different colors according to your decor, season or mood. This 4 large bedrooms, 4.5 bath plan provides en-suite baths for each separate bedroom. White oak hardwood flooring greets you and takes you throughout the home. This was one of the most expensive view lots of the entire 20-home luxury subdivision that backs to 1,200 acres of conservation easement. The back patio is purportedly the largest in the subdivision and lends to an expansive southerly view. This unique and one of a kind home sits on .4944 acres with an adjacent granted use easement to an additional .9126 acres for a total of 1.4070 acres for the use and enjoyment of the homeowner. This granted easement is an extension of your yard that you do not pay taxes on. The homeowner installed 934 feet of 6 ft metal fencing starting halfway down each side of the house and continuing along the yard and around the deeded easement property. There are fence gates on each side of the house and at the very back of the 1.4070 acres. The outdoor kitchen is just waiting for a large party with the wood-burning or gas-log fireplace and custom louvered privacy slats. Kids will have a grand time playing on the manicured lawn or getting adventurous in the woods. It's entirely fenced for ease of maintenance and privacy. Downtown Austin is a quick 20 minute drive and grocery shopping is just 10. This gated community is perfect for young families, lock-n-leave travelers or retirees. Truly, the last home you'll need!

