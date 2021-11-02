Homes for sale in Indianapolis: New listings

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Looking for a house in Indianapolis? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1406 North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, 46201 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1919

An incredible opportunity to own a 2 bed, 1 bath Craftsman located 1 block from the "A" rated Paramount School in the desirable Brookside neighborhood. Features include original hardwood flooring and trim, fireplace, oversized kitchen and a 1+ car detached garage on a large fenced lot.

1230 Harlan Street, Indianapolis, 46203 3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,498 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Has renting ever been so luxurious? Eye-popping beautiful contemporary home like no other! An open floor plan for your urban lifestyle, the stylish home boasts 2-master BR/BA suites and a third bedroom, office, or nursery. The 3BR/3.5BA delivers modern pizzazz with its culinary dream kitchen w/ abundant storage and sprawling granite counters. Extras too many to mention include smart home Nest thermostat, Nest doorbell cam, Nest Protect Smoke Alarm, August Smart Locks, Hue front porch light, HomeKit garage door opener, and HomeKit under cabinet lighting. Not insignificant is the water softener and reverse osmosis water filtration system. Built 2017, recent updates include new carpet, fresh paint inside and out, closet organizers, wood blinds

8510 Tidewater Court, Indianapolis, 46236 4 Beds 5 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,369 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This well-maintained 4 bedroom + Loft, 3 full/2 half bath brick home in Feather Cove has the best of all worlds! Use the 2nd floor suite as your master bedroom or use the large master on the main & the 2nd floor as a guest suite! HUGE attic that could be finished has so much potential! The 2 story entry boasts beautiful woodwork & the family room has a great cathedral ceiling and raised brick hearth fireplace. There are several bright and sunny bay windows and a covered patio opening up to a HUGE deck for entertaining! The finished basement has a stone to ceiling fireplace with a raised hearth, wet bar & very large half bathroom. Kitchen features tons of cabinets, granite & an island with a cooktop! This won't last long! ALL APPLIANCES STAY

12626 Spurrington Way, Indianapolis, 46236 3 Beds 4 Baths | $195,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Meticulously maintained, one owner home! 3 bedrooms, WITH a finished basement - adding plenty of space for everyone! The large kitchen features a breakfast nook, and is open into the family room where you can warm up by the wood burning fireplace! Upstairs, the master bedroom offers two closets, vaulted ceilings, a skylight and its own private bathroom! Secondary bedrooms are filled with natural light from the large windows. In the finished basement, there is plenty of entertaining space and an office space, plus a large laundry room with bathroom. Step outside into the backyard with a large poured concrete patio and enjoy the view of the pond!

