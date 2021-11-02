CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Homes for sale in Indianapolis: New listings

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 5 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Looking for a house in Indianapolis? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Indianapolis-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rv4SR_0ckJYe6O00

1406 North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, 46201

2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1919

An incredible opportunity to own a 2 bed, 1 bath Craftsman located 1 block from the "A" rated Paramount School in the desirable Brookside neighborhood. Features include original hardwood flooring and trim, fireplace, oversized kitchen and a 1+ car detached garage on a large fenced lot.

For open house information, contact Jay Pearl, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-611-3912

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21803331)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Lgz3_0ckJYe6O00

1230 Harlan Street, Indianapolis, 46203

3 Beds 4 Baths | $2,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,498 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Has renting ever been so luxurious? Eye-popping beautiful contemporary home like no other! An open floor plan for your urban lifestyle, the stylish home boasts 2-master BR/BA suites and a third bedroom, office, or nursery. The 3BR/3.5BA delivers modern pizzazz with its culinary dream kitchen w/ abundant storage and sprawling granite counters. Extras too many to mention include smart home Nest thermostat, Nest doorbell cam, Nest Protect Smoke Alarm, August Smart Locks, Hue front porch light, HomeKit garage door opener, and HomeKit under cabinet lighting. Not insignificant is the water softener and reverse osmosis water filtration system. Built 2017, recent updates include new carpet, fresh paint inside and out, closet organizers, wood blinds

For open house information, contact Harlon Wilson, Home Real Estate Solutions, LL at 317-426-8236

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21816098)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pIIOr_0ckJYe6O00

8510 Tidewater Court, Indianapolis, 46236

4 Beds 5 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,369 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This well-maintained 4 bedroom + Loft, 3 full/2 half bath brick home in Feather Cove has the best of all worlds! Use the 2nd floor suite as your master bedroom or use the large master on the main & the 2nd floor as a guest suite! HUGE attic that could be finished has so much potential! The 2 story entry boasts beautiful woodwork & the family room has a great cathedral ceiling and raised brick hearth fireplace. There are several bright and sunny bay windows and a covered patio opening up to a HUGE deck for entertaining! The finished basement has a stone to ceiling fireplace with a raised hearth, wet bar & very large half bathroom. Kitchen features tons of cabinets, granite & an island with a cooktop! This won't last long! ALL APPLIANCES STAY

For open house information, contact Julie Dongoski, United Real Estate Indpls at 317-216-8800

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21818337)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekIS7_0ckJYe6O00

12626 Spurrington Way, Indianapolis, 46236

3 Beds 4 Baths | $195,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Meticulously maintained, one owner home! 3 bedrooms, WITH a finished basement - adding plenty of space for everyone! The large kitchen features a breakfast nook, and is open into the family room where you can warm up by the wood burning fireplace! Upstairs, the master bedroom offers two closets, vaulted ceilings, a skylight and its own private bathroom! Secondary bedrooms are filled with natural light from the large windows. In the finished basement, there is plenty of entertaining space and an office space, plus a large laundry room with bathroom. Step outside into the backyard with a large poured concrete patio and enjoy the view of the pond!

For open house information, contact Laura O'Connor, Keller Williams Indy Metro S at 317-882-5900

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21821252)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Lawsuit filed against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others following Astroworld Festival tragedy

(CNN) — A lawsuit has been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night. A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Indianapolis, IN
Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Indianapolis, IN
Business
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

What's next for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

(CNN) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss his team's trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday due to Covid-19 protocols. On Friday while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he had contracted Covid-19 and that he is unvaccinated against the virus -- a revelation that has prompted criticism.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Smart Home#Americans#Paramount School#Exp Realty#Llc#Br Ba#Nest Protect Smoke Alarm#Smart Locks#Homekit
Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
401
Followers
600
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy