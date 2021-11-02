CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Biden pledges to retore cuts in U.S. methane emissions

wrkf.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNPR’s Dan Charles joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the latest climate change goals that world leaders are announcing...

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

Related
wrkf.org

The explosion of cryptocurrency could cause problems in Congress

As the popularity of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin explode, the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for heavier regulation, and that could spark a big fight in Congress. NPR’s David Gura reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Emissions#United Nations#Npr#Pledges#Climate Change#Covering Climate Now#Wbur
Boston University

From Glasgow to Comm Ave: Cutting Methane Emissions

BU’s Nathan Phillips on whether UN climate summit pledge will prompt leaking gas line repairs in Boston and the United States. As Washington wrangles over climate change measures, the United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow, known as COP26, has notched a major accomplishment: a pledge to cut global methane emissions. As a greenhouse gas, methane is less common and shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, accounting for 10 percent of human-caused greenhouse emissions in the United States. But it is more potent at holding heat, warming the atmosphere 80 times faster than CO2.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
CBS News

White House in major push to cut methane emissions

Washington — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
POTUS
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho Capital Sun

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. A dizzying blitz of pledges to curb methane emissions, phase out coal-fired power, stop overseas fossil fuel financing, and halt deforestation would appear to have moved the dial towards the Paris Agreement's most ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. With a rise of 1.1C to date, storms, heatwaves and floods have become more frequent, intense and deadly. An International Energy Agency (IEA) tally of the commitments, along with one by India to boost renewables and reach net zero by 2070, found they would hold warming to 1.8C -- not good enough, but way better than the "catastrophic" 2.7C projected by the UN just last month.
ENVIRONMENT
Shore News Network

World Leader Slams Greta Thunberg For ‘Complaining Just For Complaining’

Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya slammed youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday for her criticism of the ongoing COP26 climate summit. The top Rwandan diplomat said Thunberg’s critique of a carbon credit system, which developing nations are largely in favor of, was unnecessary, Politico reported. Under a carbon credit system, countries and private businesses that emit an amount of greenhouse gasses above a set threshold could pay other entities that emit under the limit, according to the World Economic Forum.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Clean up your mess, youth tell climate talks inside and out

The generation of young people who will inherit a warmer future is telling the generation that caused carbon pollution to clean up its mess — from both inside and outside United Nations climate talks.Or better yet, let us do it ourselves, many say.“It's our future. Our future is being negotiated, and we don’t have a seat at the table,” said 20-year-old Boston College student Julia Horchos. Horchos was one of the numerous young people inside the venue in Glasgow Scotland, where government leaders, industry executives and activists are discussing how the world can avoid catastrophic climate change. But...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy