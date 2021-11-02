Top condo units for sale in San Diego

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in San Diego or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These San Diego condos have been selected from our classified listings:

5419 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego, 91942 2 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Condominium | 789 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Whoa... this condo HAS IT ALL! Welcome home to Adagio Luxury Condominium! Conveniently located just a minutes walk from Lake Murray! This MOVE-IN-READY condo includes AC, newly upgraded bathroom, new washer and ductless dryer, brand new carpet, fresh paint, granite countertop, walk-in closet, private patio, 2 parking spaces and more! Adagio has ample guest parking, gated access, a children's play area, a picnic area with barbecues, swimming pool gym and beautiful spa. This won't last long! Sellers to entertain an offer between $375-$409k.

For open house information, contact Jumpei Kontani, Keller Williams Realty at 858-720-1900

4155 Executive Drive, La Jolla, 92037 2 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Condominium | 1,102 Square Feet | Built in 2000

*3D TOUR: https://bit.ly/3G4noFK* Welcome to 4155 Executive Dr #E210! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has new vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, and granite countertops. Once inside, you'll find an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The dining area makes the perfect spot for hosting dinner parties and get-togethers and features a storage closet. The living room is light and bright and offers plenty of space and access to the balcony. This home features two bedrooms that can function as two masters with upgraded bathrooms and large walk in closets. This resort-style community offers two pools, spas, cabanas, gyms, dance/yoga studios a business center, reception hall, sports room, and private theater! A highlight of this extraordinary community is the Regents Clubhouse. It is a fabulous 12,000sf space for entertainment with a reception room, sports bar, four television monitors and one big-screen TV. Residents can reserve the chef-inspired dining area for a special evening with family or friends. Before or after a delicious dinner, enjoy a movie in the private screening room with stadium-style seating, high-back rocking chairs and a ten-foot screen. This home is near Jacobs Community Center, Marriott Hotel, Regents Medical Plaza; between Whole Foods Market & Westfield-UTC mall, shops and restaurants. Come see all that this wonderful home and community has to offer!

For open house information, contact Andrew Lewis, Signature Real Estate Group at 951-445-4200

2057 Burton Street, San Diego, 92111 2 Beds 2 Baths | $514,900 | Condominium | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in 1994

The morning and mid-day sun greet number 64 lending a bright welcoming feel to this super clean, pet friendly ground floor 1138 square foot 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath condo. The unit is conveniently located close to the pool, the meticulously maintained common area, and to the elevator where your parking space lives in the underground parking structure. The builder’s well thought out design features a split 2 Bedroom floorplan separated by a spacious Living Room which sports new(er) chocolate laminate flooring and opens into the tiled Dining area with ceiling fan. The cabinets in the galley style Kitchen have been professionally painted to match the Living Room floor. A stainless steel refrigerator and microwave are included. The Master Bedroom has a sizable walk-in closet where you could realistically house a dresser or two. The ensuite Master Bath has an extra large soaking tub along with a shower. A glass sliding door off the Master leads to your private patio where a designated laundry closet is located complete with a stackable washer and dryer. With reasonable HOA dues, and minutes from Fashion Valley, Old Town, USD, and just a hop-skip-jump to the beaches and airport, the Fashion View community is an excellent choice to hang your hat and make your nest.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth DeBiasi, Windem Real Estate at 800-761-0045

2828 University Avenue, San Diego, 92104 2 Beds 1 Bath | $440,000 | Condominium | 709 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Enjoy all North Park has to offer with this rarely available 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in the best location in town. Features include stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, custom paint, walk in closet, and private balcony. Enjoy the sunshine and cool breeze on the rooftop deck on the 5th floor. Secured building with underground parking. Short distance to dog park, restaurants, craft breweries, and quick access to freeways. Short drive to to Little Italy, downtown and San Diego beaches.

For open house information, contact Melissa Sharkey, Professional Realty Services at 760-603-8377