Minneapolis, MN

House hunting? Check these Minneapolis townhomes

 5 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) If you’re on the market for a home in Minneapolis, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

2870 Lexington Place N, Roseville, 55113

3 Beds 3 Baths | $364,990 | Townhouse | 1,851 Square Feet | Built in None

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhome with 1,851 square feet is anything but small! This lovely townhome has a two-car garage that leads into a private lower level, which boasts a recreation room, perfect for a home office, exercise space, or family gathering.

2326 Gateway Curve, North St. Paul, 55109

3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,990 | Townhouse | 1,851 Square Feet | Built in None

This three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with 1,851 square feet is anything but small! This lovely townhome has a two car garage that leads into a private lower level, which has the option to finish the bedroom and private attached bathroom, making this space perfect for guests.

