Take a look at these homes on the Las Vegas market now

(Las Vegas, NV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4259 Rimcrest Road, Las Vegas, 89121 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome Home to this One-Of-A-Kind Las Vegas Gem with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath SINGLE STORY WITH POOL!! This clean single story home has great curb appeal with a functional floor plan. Granite countertops, island, tile & laminate in all traffic areas. Conveniently located near the Strip, recreation, freeway access, shopping and so much more! NO HOA!. Low maintenance private back yard with patio cover, dessert landscaping & lemon tree.

For open house information, contact Brian Perrico, The Boeckle Group at 725-465-7646

6635 Lilac Sky Avenue, Las Vegas, 89142 5 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,446 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Fabulous Home in the popular Quarry subdivision. This well cared for spacious home has 5 bedrooms (5th bedroom was permitted and tax record is wrong) It also has two full baths and one 3/4 bath near the downstairs bedroom. The three car garage has A/C and 220 outlet. All appliances stay: Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator Dishwasher and Disposal. There is a covered patio and brand spanking new above ground 7 Person Spa in the backyard. At full price offer Spa will stay. Maintenance free artificial grass in backyard and desert landscaping in front yard. At full price offer, Spa will stay. Hanging rack in garage and trampoline in yard do not stay. Small storage sheds in yard stay. The home has solar panels and there is a 20 year lease. $65.65 per month and $61.47 per month. Cox home system cameras are leased and will stay with property if new owner would like them.

For open house information, contact Patricia R Snyder, Robinson Realty & Management at 702-435-7355

2524 Silverton Drive, Las Vegas, 89134 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Price Reduction! Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained Sandalwood model 1384 sqft, 2 bed, 2 bath home in Sun City Summerlin. Great curb appeal and the fully fenced backyard is a haven of delight with an expanded alumi-wood covered patio with desert landscaping, goldfish pond built with surrounding pavers and beautiful fruit trees. This home has both optional bay windows, one in kitchen and one in the Primary Bedroom. Newer HVAC, water heater, water softener, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, refaced cabinets, flooring, and too much to list so check document attached to listing. Sun City Summerlin is the premier 55+ community with 3 Golf Courses, and many amenities including 4 indoor/outdoor pools, work out facility, tennis and pickle ball courts, social clubs and activities galore! Nearby Downtown Summerlin with dining, shopping and a recently built triple-A ballpark, Golden Knights practice arena and MORE!

For open house information, contact Michael E DelGais, Home Realty Center at 702-252-7400

4739 Beaconsfield Street, Las Vegas, 89147 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,246 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beaconsfield St. & Panay St 4739 Beaconsfield St. Las Vegas, NV 89147

For open house information, contact Jared A English, Congress Realty at 888-229-2009