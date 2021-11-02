On the hunt for a home in San Antonio? These houses are on the market

(San Antonio, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Antonio will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8802 Rapla Crossing, San Antonio, 78251 4 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Beautiful home waiting for a new family! Well taken care of "Like New" on a corner lot in the highly desirable Estonia subdivision. The gorgeous kitchen features granite countertops, iron railing with master bedroom downstairs and enough space for the entire family to be entertained with the huge game room upstairs. Ready to settle in before the holidays? Look no further, minutes away from hwy 151 & loop 410, SeaWorld, Shops, Restaurants, and Lackland AFB! The location doesn't get better than this!

10588 Pablo Way, San Antonio, 78109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,697 Square Feet | Built in None

The Desoto is a 1-story home that boasts 1,697 square feet, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.

6314 Firestone Pkwy, San Antonio, 78244 3 Beds 0 Bath | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,436 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Beautifully maintained, well kept home in Woodlake Country Club Estates. This custom design offers large room sizes throughout. The island kitchen, updated with granite countertops, has plenty of food preparation area and under cabinet lighting. Large dining area with breakfast bar. Family room with beamed cathedral ceiling, floor to ceiling stone/rock fireplace and hearth, wet bar sink, wine storage and ceiling fan. Large tile ceramic floors in entry, living room, kitchen, and eating areas. Master bedroom with wood flooring also has outside access to small balcony/sitting porch. Master bath has double vanities, oversized bathtub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Bonus Features: Solar panels strategically located provide enough power to keep your utility bills very low. Also, the large Sun/Florida room provides another large, comfortable living area. Reverse Osmosis water system at kitchen sink.

6806 Harbor Fields, Converse, 78109 5 Beds 3 Baths | $343,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,637 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Great residency in the desirable neighborhood of Windfield in Converse. This home offers room for everyone! Five bedrooms allow for everyone to enjoy privacy. As you make your way in, you will find the dedicated dining space that several buyers are looking for. You can also utilize this room as a flex space to enjoy it as an office/studio, gym or maybe a second family room. Enjoy the open concept social space where eating area, kitchen and family room are integrated to create a cohesive and well-designed area. Easy commute to Fort Sam and Randolph AFB. Welcome Home!

