House-hunt Miami: What’s on the market

9833 N Miami Ave, Miami Shores, 33150 3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,015 Square Feet | Built in 1948

A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH, THIS MID-CENTURY HOME IS READY FOR A NEW LEASE ON LIFE. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVING AREAS. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. EVIDENCE OF EXTENSIVE TERMITE DAMAGE TO WOOD FLOORS. NEEDS SIGNIFICANT UPDATING BUT AT THIS PRICE, OFFERS HUGE UPSIDE POTENTIAL. CASH OFFERS WITH PROOF OF FUNDS AND 3 DAY DUE DILIGENCE INSPECTIONS.

For open house information, contact Patrick Duffy, Duffy Realty at 305-758-5600

145 Hampton Ln, Key Biscayne, 33149 6 Beds 5 Baths | $3,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,593 Square Feet | Built in 1953

The six bedroom house has just been upgraded with impact glass throughout and a gorgeous outdoor space with a designer summer kitchen and lounge area. The interior space is light and bright where everyone can have their privacy. What they love most of the property is the central location, in walking distance from the schools, parks, restaurants and Yacht Club. It’s a home that has been truly cared for and loved! Come visit!

For open house information, contact Claudine Coto, One Sotheby's International Realty at 305-365-2811

7827 Nw 166 Te, Miami Lakes, 33016 3 Beds 2 Baths | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,171 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful family home in coveted Royal Oaks community with great schools. Oversized master bedroom and spacious bath to include bidet, shower and separate tub. Walk-in closet and excellent split floorplan. All tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, accordion shutters and all white kitchen. Plenty of light shines through living areas and windows from every room. 2 Car garage. French doors lead to inviting exterior patio with pool and spa. Great for entertaining. Gated community. No HOA approval necessary. Tenant occupied through November 30, 2021.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Espasas Muchacho, CEM Real Estate LLC at 305-494-8851

320 Nw 44Th St, Miami, 33127 2 Beds 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Don’t miss this opportunity! Centrally located 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, in middle of Miami Design District and Wynwood, minutes from Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami, great for investors.

For open house information, contact Rosalinda Perez, Canvas Real Estate at 954-332-7121