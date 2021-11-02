Take a look at these Los Angeles townhomes on the market now

(LOS ANGELES, CA) If you’re on the market for a home in Los Angeles, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

1910 Rodney Dr, Los Angeles, 90027 2 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Townhouse | 1,190 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Great opportunity to buy and live in the heart of the famed Los Feliz Village! Charming townhome within a classic complex is situated on a gorgeous palm tree lined street. This 2 bedroom, 3 bath home offers so much potential. Featuring a spacious living room with fireplace that opens up to a sun-lit patio for relaxation and outside enjoyment. Upstairs you'll find an expansive master suite and second bedroom with it's own private bathroom. This is a real gem and with some TLC can become your dream home! Close to shops and amazing restaurants. This home truly defines Location, location, locatio

2787 Maricopa Street, Torrance, 90503 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,380,000 | Townhouse | 3,055 Square Feet | Built in 2005

An absolute hidden gem, in the prestigious "BELMAR" gated community. Beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath home 3,055 sq.ft. This exceptional home features a bright & open floor plan. The ground level includes a large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 5 burner gas range, plenty of cabinet space and a large island with sink. Kitchen is open to living and dining area, so you won’t miss the social gathering with family or friends. A cozy fireplace in living room great for holidays get together. The ground level also has a massive home office which can be converted to an in-law suite with a walk-in shower and a seat. 4 bedrooms on the 2nd level, luxurious master suite has huge walk-in closet with professionally installed organizers. Master bath has separate shower and large tub with dual sinks. Enjoy doing laundry on the same floor as all the bedrooms with sink and a counter top convenient space to fold or iron clothes. Unbeatable, open top level with separate bath and closet is perfect for guests or an entertainment room, play area, home theather, or even a bonus bedroom. Central Heating & A/C system. Private patio, attached 2 car garage with an assigned parking space in front of the home. Community amenities include a pool, jacuzzi, and BBQ picnic area. Low HOA dues at $250/month. Short distance to public transportation, schools, Torrance Civic Center, supermarkets, shopping mall, restaurants, beaches, freeway, and Green Line extended station (when construction is completed).

8611 Burton Way, Los Angeles, 90048 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,175,000 | Townhouse | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Los Angeles, this beautifully updated townhome is situated adjacent to Beverly Hills and is within short distance to Cedars Sinai Hospital, the Beverly Center, Trader Joes, and all of the unique shops and delicious restaurants along 3rd Street. Enjoy direct access both on Burton Way and through a private garage, which features two side-by-side parking spaces. Direct access from the garage provides access to the sizable lower bonus/office room. The main level boasts hardwood floors, a large living area with a fireplace, a kitchen with updated appliances, dining room, powder room, and two private patios. Upstairs features a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, an en-suite bathroom, and a spacious walk-in closet. This floor also has a guest bedroom with its own closet and a guest bathroom in the hallway

203 Cancion Way, Los Angeles, 90033 4 Beds 3 Baths | $740,000 | Townhouse | 1,581 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Location! Location! Location!!! Centrally located in the heart of the action Boyle Heights, come see this beautiful two story single family home, tastefully remodeled kitchen breakfast bar an Open floor plan for entertainment, features 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath 2 car garage central air and heating, A must see.

