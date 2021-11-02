CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townhomes of Chicago: See what's on the market

Chicago Digest
(CHICAGO, IL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Chicago’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Chicago, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

618 South Boulevard, Evanston, 60202

3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Townhouse | 1,293 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Charming move in ready 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath town home located close to downtown Evanston, the EL, shopping, schools and the lake. Brand new carpet, electrical box, and fresh paint. Open living and dining with large front window that brings in lots of light. Basement features an office as well as a recreation room and plenty of storage. Eat in kitchen, all appliances stay. Fenced back patio area. HOA assessment for year is only $90! Quick close is possible!

For open house information, contact Ruth Frey, Keller Williams Infinity at 630-778-5800

623 West Drummond Place, Chicago, 60614

3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Townhouse | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Take a 3D Tour, CLICK on the 3D BUTTON & Walk Around. Watch a Custom Drone Video Tour, Click on Video Button! This newly renovated, contemporary 3 Bed/2.1 Bath townhome lives like a single family & is conveniently located in East Lincoln Park. Formal foyer welcomes you into this spacious 3 level home. First floor features ample closet space, bedroom with outdoor access and large living room perfect for entertaining guests. Walk upstairs to your Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and expansive breakfast bar. Bright and airy living room has vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Primary bedroom on the main level has an en suite bath with his and her showers giving you a true spa like experience. Continue to the upper level bedroom with private balcony access and beautiful views. Other highlights include 1 car attached garage, new DuraLux Performance Luxury Composite Plank that are scratch resistant, designer LED light fixtures, In-unit washer/dryer, and wet bar. Great location! Walk or ride your bike to nearby shopping, restaurants, close to the Lake, Lincoln Park, Zoo and transportation. AirBnb allowed!Investors welcome! No Assessments, no fees!

For open house information, contact Matt Laricy, Americorp, Ltd at 773-585-5385

519 Grove Lane, Forest Park, 60130

3 Beds 3 Baths | $355,000 | Townhouse | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wonderful opportunity to own this gem in the heart of Forest Park! Located in the Proviso township, this wonderfully-maintained 3-story townhome is bright, spacious, centrally located, and a must-see. This beautiful townhouse features comforts of 3 spacious bedrooms: 1st floor features an open layout bedroom that can easily be converted to a home office. 3rd floor features the other 2 bedrooms including a large master suite with in walk-in closet and large master bath. The 2nd floor features a large eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, large family/living room and a dining nook. Minutes away from Metra, schools, shopping, and restaurants. This property is a MUST- see and will not last long!

For open house information, contact Harry Zaman, Chicagoland Brokers Inc. at 773-745-1000

2142 West Bowler Street, Chicago, 60612

4 Beds 4 Baths | $570,000 | Townhouse | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Rarely Available and Absolutely Beautiful 3 Story, 3 Bed/3.5 Bath Rowhome. Located on Bowler street, in Historic Tri-Taylor neighborhood. Completely Renovated and spacious with 3 floors of living space. Top floor has soaring ceilings, with skylights and Three very spacious bedrooms. Main Living area includes rich hardwood floors, oak wood doors and beautiful trimwork, with the original wood burning fireplace in the front living room, combined with the dining room. Rehabbed Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Basement includes a second family room, built in Sauna and extr6a living/storage space. Possibility to turn basement into an in-law suite/ Garden Unit Rental. Large back Yard with pad for 2 cars at the rear. Will not last long.

For open house information, contact Lawrence Dunning, Main Street Real Estate Group at 773-799-8042

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Chicago Area#Downtown Chicago#Restaurants#Townhomes Of Chicago#El#Chef
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

