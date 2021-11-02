CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Urban living in Detroit without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(DETROIT, MI) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Detroit’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Detroit, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28np6W_0ckJXTNU00

8303 Busko Circle, Warren, 48093

3 Beds 2 Baths | $77,000 | Townhouse | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1965

NICE 3 BDRM UNIT. PROF DONE NEUTRAL PAINT. CROWN MOLDING. NEUTRAL CARPET & WALLS. HRDWD UNDR ALL CARPETING. CUSTOM BLINDS. CERAMIC BACKSPLASH. UPGRADED DOORS. UPDATED 1/2 BATH W/PEDESTAL SINK & CABINETS. STOVE, FRIG, MICROWAVE, WASHER & DRYER. NWR CENTRAL AIR. PATIO & LANDSCAPED YARD. PARTIALLY FENCED YARD WILL BE COMPLETED. REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, FURNACE , HWH, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL & MORE, INCLUDED & MAINTAINED BY COMPLEX. ALL HEAT (GAS) WATER, PROPERTY TAXES, MUCH INTERIOR & ALL EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN FEE. NWR FURNACE, HWH, WINDOWS, ROOF & SIDING. VERY WELL KEPT COMPLEX. BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TU5p_0ckJXTNU00

6834 Charlevoix Street, Detroit, 48207

3 Beds 1 Bath | $2,500 | Townhouse | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Great investment opportunity right off E. Grand Blvd. and close to Belle Isle, downtown Detroit, entertainment and so much more! DLBA owns one unit in a series of 4 connected row houses. Home is fire damaged. Bring you best offer! Please note that the Detroit Land Bank Authority is entitled to a tax capture for the 5 tax years subsequent to transferring ownership of the property. The tax capture may be incompatible with tax abatements that are otherwise available to the selected purchaser. DLBA will review requests to waive its tax capture rights and may require a payment in lieu of taxes to approve such requests. The payment will be determined upon reviewing the development proforma and effect of any tax abatements on the purchase and development financing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUhjB_0ckJXTNU00

2708 Seaton Circuit S, Warren, 48091

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Townhouse | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Step inside this well maintained brick townhouse in Warren and feel instantly at home. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout complement this entire property. Enter from the front door into the living room, decorated with a neutral color palette that adds an open feel and flows right into the updated kitchen. New flooring, new countertops and stainless steel appliances catch the eye, while plenty of cupboard space and access to the backyard add functionality. Upstairs, three well sized bedrooms are laid out with easy access to the full bathroom. A full basement downstairs allows for additional space, storage and laundry facilities. Outside a cosy patio area is laid out directly off of the kitchen. Conveniently located, this house is just minutes from both I-75 and I-696. Don’t wait! Schedule your showing today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIUX5_0ckJXTNU00

5848 Rogers Street, Detroit, 48209

6 Beds 2 Baths | $104,999 | Townhouse | 1,908 Square Feet | Built in 1917

ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS! Welcome to this tenant occupied duplex.Adjacent lot included! Each unit with separate entrances, 3 bed, 1 bath on each floor. Second floor with laundry area and separate furnace per unit. So much potential! In the heart of Southwest Detroit, situated just minutes from Midtown, Corktown, Downtown Detroit, The New Ford Central Train Station and up and coming Gordie Howe bridge!

