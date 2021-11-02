Owning a home in Houston is within reach with one of these condos

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(HOUSTON, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Houston condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1xrv_0ckJXSUl00

3505 Sage Road, Houston, 77056

1 Bed 1 Bath | $184,000 | Condominium | 787 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Galleria living at its finest. Enjoy the high-rise living in this 5th-floor condominium. Situated in the heart of the Galleria but still far enough for tranquility and enjoyment. Easy access to all major highways, nightlife, shops, restaurants, TMC, Downtown and Theater, and Musem districts. This home has it all. New SS Appliances, 42 cabinets for extra storage space, A wine cooler in the kitchen island, bright and spacious living/dining area with Birchwood flooring makes this dream home just the place to be. Master bathroom with dual sinks, Roman Tub, and shower en-suite to the primary bedroom. Upgraded, full-size washer/dryer included. The Mark Condominiums has services that exceed most complexes. State of the art fitness center, Sauna, pool/spa, outdoor grills, library, fully equipped business center, valet parking, and a 24hr concierge service. Make your appointment today. Bring your highest and best offers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkCja_0ckJXSUl00

2400 Mccue Road, Houston, 77056

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,500 | Condominium | 1,017 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Location location location! This meticulously maintained 2 Bed 2 Bath condo with wall of windows allows ample natural light all day, great huge balcony. Washer, dryer included. This highly desirable location provides residents within walking access to the heart of culture & entertainment! Nearby: World-class restaurants, retail shopping districts, multiple entertainment choices and several public parks. Grounds: Resort style swimming/tanning pools, Landscaped Sundecks and Grilling areas, Dog Park w/Comfort Area, 24-Hour Security & Controlled Access, Underground parking w/elevators & Electric Car Charging Stations, Clubhouse w/Billiards & Big Screen TV, Dry Cleaning Services & Laundry Center, Opera Style Balconies, Fully Equipped Fitness Center, 24-Hour Business Center. Short term rentals allowed and ideal for investment purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5BWb_0ckJXSUl00

2814 S Bartell Dr, Houston, 77054

2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,900 | Condominium | 825 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Location, Location, Location. This newly renovated condo is ready to ready for move in. Conveniently located to Reliant Energy, Medical Center, Downtown, Universities, and Galleria. Upgrades include NEW Goodman 2ton-14 Seer HVAC unit and condenser, NEW Laminate wood flooring, NEW baseboards, NEW Dishwasher, NEW Microwave, NEW Electrical Fixtures, Fresh Paint and Granite kitchen counter tops. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Gated community with assigned covered parking with controlled access to complex swimming pool and tennis court. This corner, bottom floor unit with only one shared wall won't last long. Motivated seller bring all offers. Realtor bonus of $1500.

#Restaurants#Condos#Fitness#Tmc#Downtown And Theater#Musem#New Ss Appliances#Sauna#Engel Volkers Houston#Washer
