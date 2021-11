One year ago, over 300,000 Mississippi residents voted to approve medical cannabis legalization, yet this initiative has yet to be implemented. The bill, featured on the ballot for the 2020 election, proposed the legalization of medical cannabis for Mississippians with specific health conditions like epilepsy and chronic pain disorders. As someone with one of these health conditions, I am frustrated by the state’s unnecessarily long proceedings on the issue.

