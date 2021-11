Three days after accidentally killing someone with a prop gun on the set of his movie, Alec Baldwin reunited with his family and was photographed out in New England. Alec Baldwin looks somber in new photos from October 24, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. The images, obtained by TMZ, were taken in a small New England town just three days after the actor accidentally shot two people, killing one of them, on the set of his movie, Rust. Alec was joined by his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids in the images. The group stopped by a local pizza shop, where they picked up a takeout order. Alec could be seen holding two bags from the eatery in the photos.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO