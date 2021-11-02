CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

These condos are for sale in Fort Worth

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 5 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Fort Worth condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Fort Worth condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gD6fr_0ckJXJnS00

1025 W 10Th Street, Fort Worth, 76102

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Condominium | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Fort Worth. This well maintained and ground level condo features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, 1 car attached garage plus 1 assigned carport space, large walk in closet in master, patio, 2 inch blinds, and more. The formal dining area is currently being utilized as the third bedroom with Murphy bed and closet with beautiful barn doors. Enjoy the community features such as a pool, water and trash included, gated parking, and use of the community center. Conveniently located 2 blocks from downtown Fort Worth with easy freeway access. This one won't last long so check out the 3D virtual tour and then schedule a private showing today.

For open house information, contact Ben Garcia, Offerpad Brokerage, LLC at 844-448-0749

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14685118)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puRga_0ckJXJnS00

252 Jefferson Parkway, Fort Worth, 76107

2 Beds 2 Baths | $227,500 | Condominium | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Move in ready, second floor condo in an incredible location near West 7th, the Arts District, UNTHSC and more! Step inside to find soaring vaulted ceilings, wood style laminate floors, and a cozy fireplace in the open concept living room. Cooks will love the kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of cabinet space. Head down the hall to find two spacious bedrooms which also boast vaulted ceilings. The master serves as a true retreat with features such as private access to the balcony, walk-in closet, and en suite bath with dual sinks as well as separate shower and tub. A climate controlled sun room is the perfect space for a home office, additional sitting area, or studio.

For open house information, contact John Staab, Motive Real Estate Group at 817-438-4004

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14688211)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tk9fh_0ckJXJnS00

1456 Meadowood Village Drive, Fort Worth, 76120

2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Condo on great corner location within a small gated community, Open floor plan with lots of natural light, Wood Burning Fireplace, All Electric Kitchen with Built-In Microwave, Ample Cabinet Space, Eat-In Dining Area and Separate Utility Room, All tile floors downstairs with vaulted ceilings and a private carpeted Master Suite upstairs with full bath, Additional Features Include Covered Front Porch, covered patio with large wood deck in back, very close to on-site Community Pool! Convenient to shopping, major freeways, DFW airport and downtown Ft. Worth, One covered parking space is assigned to the unit. Move-in Ready!!

For open house information, contact Mark Wallis, RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972-539-3550

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14696263)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20s5vl_0ckJXJnS00

1608 Pecan Chase Circle, Arlington, 76012

2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,400 | Condominium | 818 Square Feet | Built in 1983

**Seller offering $1,000 CREDIT AT CLOSING** Tenant on month to month. Rent amount $1,100 per month. Great location close to AT&T stadium, Globe Life Field, Six Flags and minutes away from UTA. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with a wood burning fireplace. Condo to be sold as-is. Condo complex overall has a high interest in tenants wanting to rent. 9 other condo units for sale. Photos are from a different unit but to give buyer an idea of what the layout is. Call listing agent for more info on other units!***This condo complex requires 20% downpayment or more***

For open house information, contact Elena Sweetser, Keller Williams Realty at 817-329-8850

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14575666)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Real Estate
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County Today

Where's the cheapest gas in Fort Worth?

(FORT WORTH, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Worth, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas. Valero at 4001 E 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Texaco at 2616 Jacksboro Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Sunday has sun for Fort Worth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Your Fort Worth lifestyle news

(FORT WORTH, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fort Worth, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fort Worth area, click here.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Condos#Shopping#Offerpad Brokerage#Llc#Unthsc
Tarrant County Today

Thursday sun alert in Fort Worth — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(FORT WORTH, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Worth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Price checks register Fort Worth diesel price, cheapest station

(FORT WORTH, TX) You could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on diesel in Fort Worth, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Fort Worth area went to Sam's Club at 6760 Westworth Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.84 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Shell at 800 E Allen Ave, the survey found:
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This Watauga one-story home offers a patio, and a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.<p><strong>For open house information,
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Tarrant County Today

Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Worth area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 3301 White Settlement Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1424 Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth diesel prices: Comparison reveals $1.00 savings at cheapest station

(FORT WORTH, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Fort Worth, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Worth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.39, at Phillips 66 at 4244 Wilbarger St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Shell at 1541 S University Dr.
FORT WORTH, TX
Tarrant County Today

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
828
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Fort Worth and all of Tarrant County, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy