These condos are for sale in Fort Worth

(FORT WORTH, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Fort Worth condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Fort Worth condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1025 W 10Th Street, Fort Worth, 76102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Condominium | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Fort Worth. This well maintained and ground level condo features hardwood flooring, granite countertops, 1 car attached garage plus 1 assigned carport space, large walk in closet in master, patio, 2 inch blinds, and more. The formal dining area is currently being utilized as the third bedroom with Murphy bed and closet with beautiful barn doors. Enjoy the community features such as a pool, water and trash included, gated parking, and use of the community center. Conveniently located 2 blocks from downtown Fort Worth with easy freeway access. This one won't last long so check out the 3D virtual tour and then schedule a private showing today.

For open house information, contact Ben Garcia, Offerpad Brokerage, LLC at 844-448-0749

252 Jefferson Parkway, Fort Worth, 76107 2 Beds 2 Baths | $227,500 | Condominium | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Move in ready, second floor condo in an incredible location near West 7th, the Arts District, UNTHSC and more! Step inside to find soaring vaulted ceilings, wood style laminate floors, and a cozy fireplace in the open concept living room. Cooks will love the kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and plenty of cabinet space. Head down the hall to find two spacious bedrooms which also boast vaulted ceilings. The master serves as a true retreat with features such as private access to the balcony, walk-in closet, and en suite bath with dual sinks as well as separate shower and tub. A climate controlled sun room is the perfect space for a home office, additional sitting area, or studio.

For open house information, contact John Staab, Motive Real Estate Group at 817-438-4004

1456 Meadowood Village Drive, Fort Worth, 76120 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Condominium | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Condo on great corner location within a small gated community, Open floor plan with lots of natural light, Wood Burning Fireplace, All Electric Kitchen with Built-In Microwave, Ample Cabinet Space, Eat-In Dining Area and Separate Utility Room, All tile floors downstairs with vaulted ceilings and a private carpeted Master Suite upstairs with full bath, Additional Features Include Covered Front Porch, covered patio with large wood deck in back, very close to on-site Community Pool! Convenient to shopping, major freeways, DFW airport and downtown Ft. Worth, One covered parking space is assigned to the unit. Move-in Ready!!

For open house information, contact Mark Wallis, RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972-539-3550

1608 Pecan Chase Circle, Arlington, 76012 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,400 | Condominium | 818 Square Feet | Built in 1983

**Seller offering $1,000 CREDIT AT CLOSING** Tenant on month to month. Rent amount $1,100 per month. Great location close to AT&T stadium, Globe Life Field, Six Flags and minutes away from UTA. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with a wood burning fireplace. Condo to be sold as-is. Condo complex overall has a high interest in tenants wanting to rent. 9 other condo units for sale. Photos are from a different unit but to give buyer an idea of what the layout is. Call listing agent for more info on other units!***This condo complex requires 20% downpayment or more***

For open house information, contact Elena Sweetser, Keller Williams Realty at 817-329-8850