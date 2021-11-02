CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon Will Have Full Field Of 30,000 In 2022 And All Must Be Vaccinated

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon will have a full field of 30,000 participants next year for the 126th running of the race. All athletes must be fully vaccinated and have proof before the race on April 18, 2022. The Boston Athletic Association made the announcement...

boston.cbslocal.com

Post-Journal

Fredonia Runner Completes In Boston Marathon

Fredonia resident Jackie Correale got to achieve an important goal on every marathon runner’s bucket list. Thanks to her time at the Chicago Marathon a few years ago, Correale was able to participate in this past weekend’s iteration of the Boston Marathon. While she was supposed to participate back in...
FREDONIA, NY
Medscape News

How My Boston Marathon Strategy Helps With Residency

Nerves and adrenaline were pumping through my veins as the bus pulled up to the starting area of the Boston Marathon. The event represents the Harvard of all marathons; it is the oldest marathon, one of the most difficult to qualify for, and elite athletes also toe the starting line, hoping to win one of the best marathons in the world. It is an honor to be accepted, and many runners dedicate their entire running career to qualifying for this race.
SPORTS
Morgan Hill Times

Locals compete in Boston Marathon

A pasta dinner is essential in preparation for running a marathon and this group from South County traveled to Boston for the first in person Boston marathon in two years, The Boston Marathon is typically held on Patriots Day in April. However, the April marathon was canceled for both 2020 and 2021. Rescheduled to Oct. 11, Columbus/Indigenous Persons Day, proved to be a perfect day for the run—not too cold or rainy and not too hot.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hickory father pushes 23-year-old son in Boston Marathon

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Hickory podiatrist Bill Johncock has been running marathons with his dad since he was 15. Bill Johncock and son Logan qualified for the Boston Marathon in 2019, but then the pandemic hit, postponing the race several times until they were finally able to participate in October 2021.
HICKORY, NC
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

LOCAL BEANTOWN CONNECTION: Father and son duo conquer recent Boston Marathon

A father and son pair of local runners romped to impressive success during the 2021 Boston Marathon held earlier in October. Juan Martinez sliced through the 26.2-mile course to 111th in his age group (male, 50-54), 1,940th among all males and 2,248th overall out of 15,374 runners that completed the course.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
severnaparkvoice.com

Severna Park Resident Tackles “Magical” Boston Marathon

After being canceled in 2020, the 125th Boston Marathon returned on October 11 to the delight of Bostonians and runners from around the globe. Christina Morganti from Severna Park was one of the 20,000 athletes gathered under the partly cloudy sky and mid-60s temperatures for the first staggered start in race history.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
theburgnews.com

Off to the Races: As the Boston Marathon and other races resume, Clay Shaw of York focuses on a busy fall, photographing them all

Clay Shaw was cautiously optimistic about going to the Boston Marathon on Oct. 11. “It’s kinda like sleeping with one eye open,” said Shaw, of York. “You hope this disease doesn’t ramp up [and force its cancellation].”. Boston, the world’s oldest annual marathon, has been held every April since 1897—until...
PHOTOGRAPHY
thewellesleynews.com

Wellesley Students and Faculties Shine at Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon took place on Oct. 11 after a 2.5 year absence due to the pandemic. The runners pass through Wellesley College, also known as the “Scream Tunnel” at mile 12. This year was the first time that the Boston Marathon was held in the fall, as it traditionally...
POLITICS
jewishobservernashville.org

The Boston Marathon Did Not Disappoint

Quoting the incomparable distance runner, Des Linden, winner of the 2018 Boston Marathon and female record holder in the 50K, "this year's race was a suffer-fest!" Yes, Des, it certainly was. Some had their best race ever. The rest of us managed to find our way to the finish line, but not without some significant struggles along the way. Maybe it was the 90% humidity or the sunshine along the course, which was both a blessing and a curse. Maybe it was the four formidable hills that welcome runners to the town of Newton between miles 16 and 21 when no runner feels fresh as a daisy. But regardless of the cramping and the fatigue (all of which I experienced at new levels during this race), the Boston Marathon did not disappoint. The crowds were consistent and spirited from Hopkington to the city of Boston with its iconic Citgo sign welcoming us to the final miles of the race. The energetic vibration of the entire city around Copley Square was nothing short of magical and brought me to tears as I made my way to vaccination check and bib pick up the day before the race. The human spirit is at its best at an event like Boston. Our team of nine runners managed to raise just over 100,000 dollars for the Heather Abbott Foundation and provide prosthetic limbs to worthy recipients. Was it the toughest race of my recreational running career? Yes. Was it as incredible as I had hoped and ultimately dreamed that it would be? Without a doubt. Will I go back for a better run and more fundraising in April? I am already counting down the days. If you would like to give to HAF or consider running for the team, don't hesitate to reach out to me directly.
SPORTS
963kklz.com

All Elite Wrestling Invades Boston

James Stewart and Mike Riley chat about AEW being in Boston this week, the WWE releasing it’s Pay Per View Event schedule and Ring of Honor looks to be closing it’s doors. Wrestling Inside the Ropes is brought to you by Boom Boom Games in Billerica, MA. Check them out...
WWE
wdrb.com

Louisville man finishes second in Boston Marathon's blind division

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grit, determination, and triumph were all part of a Louisville man's journey to 2nd place in the Boston Marathon's blind division. The Boston Marathon. It's one of the most prestigious races in the country. You must qualify to get in. Louisville native Joe Burket is legally...
boardingarea.com

Details About the 2022 Boston Marathon – Entry Numbers, Vaccination, and More

Here are the details about the 2022 Boston Marathon! Find out how many runners are allowed as well as vaccination requirements and registration window. If it seems like the 2021 Boston Marathon just happened, you would be right! It was not even a month ago and here we go talking about the 2022 Boston Marathon!
HEALTH
Daily Corinthian

Like father like son: Williamses run Boston Marathon together

Kenneth and Ken Williams have spent most of their lives in close proximity, even working together for Corinth Coca Cola, Inc. They have even enjoyed the sport of running together, from 5 and 10K’s to marathons. But this year they enjoyed a “first” together as son finally joined father on...
CORINTH, MS
Hammond Daily Star

Local veteran runs Boston Marathon in under three hours

Army veteran Scott Henderson ran the 125th Boston Marathon in under three hours on Oct. 11. At 2:58:51, the 48-year-old Ponchatoula resident averaged a 6:50-minute mile pace for 26.2 miles over a course that traveled from Hopkinton to Boston and finished in the top 9 percent of entrants. This was...
PONCHATOULA, LA
NBC New York

2021 NYC Marathon: Celebrities You Will See Running in the Race

After being cancelled last year due to surging COVID cases, the New York City Marathon returns with thousands of runners racing 26.2 miles through the city. Millions of spectators, both in-person and virtually, will cheer on the runners as they race though the city’s five boroughs before crossing the finish line in Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Counter-Protesters Meet Super Happy Fun America Rally On Boston Common

BOSTON (CBS) — Several skirmishes broke out Sunday afternoon after what was supposed to be a peaceful rally on the Boston Common Bandstand. Organizers from Super Happy Fun America planned the rally to protest a number of issues including the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But organizers said they were drowned out...
BOSTON, MA

