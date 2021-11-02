House hunting in Cleveland? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(CLEVELAND, OH) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Cleveland or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Cleveland condos have been selected from our classified listings:

2752 Wooster Road 2752, Rocky River, 44116 2 Beds 1 Bath | $138,500 | Condominium | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Brick Rocky River Beauty...Prime Unit in Prime Location with 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full finished basement, 1 car detached garage all in a prime location with gorgeous one of a kind treed ravine views...Ready for fast occupancy! Be near it all with a modern well thought out white kitchen/stainless appliances that is sure to delight and formal dining with gleaming hardwood floors for larger gatherings...Open to the relaxing light filled living room that also includes the much sought after hardwood floors. 2 ample bedrooms (Hardwood floors) and updated bath on 2nd floor to enjoy. Full finished basement that is the perfect rec room with endless possibilities. Private 1 car garage in a comfortable & quiet location of Rocky River...Great property at an affordable price! Call today for details and private showings...

5540 Windrush Ct, Parma, 44134 2 Beds 3 Baths | $120,000 | Condominium | 990 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Must see move in ready 2 bed 2.5 bath Condo. First floor features updated kitchen with new cabinets, luxury vinyl flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances, large living room with access to the private deck, and half bath. Upstairs you'll find two bedrooms and updated full bath. New carpet, new light fixtures, fresh paint throughout. Finished basement with full bath. One car attached garage. Enjoy the pool, playground and tennis courts. Water/Sewer is included in monthly HOA fee. Leasing allowed. Great Parma location with easy access to shopping, restaurants and highways.

1133 West 9Th St, Cleveland, 44113 1 Bed 2 Baths | $159,900 | Condominium | 855 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Water Street Condo * East Bank of the Flats In The Warehouse District * Overlooks Lake Erie * Cleveland Browns Stadium * Spacious Eat In Kitchen * Stainless Steel Appliances * Granite Countertops * In Suite Laundry Connection * One Full and One Half Bath * Fitness Center * Roof Deck Access * Bike Storage * Laundry * Easy access to Restaurants * Sports * Entertainment * Great views *

19015 Van Aken Blvd, Shaker Heights, 44122 2 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Condominium | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Gorgeous Condo in Shaker Hts. Walking distance to the new Van Aken shopping district. The kitchen is open to the dining area for ease of entertaining. In suite full size laundry. There is a Bosch dishwasher. Both bedrooms have views of the golf course. Move in ready. HOA includes internet/cable and all utilities except for electricity.

