House hunting? Check these Lincoln townhomes

2164 Southwood Place, Lincoln, 68512 2 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Townhouse | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Walk out your back door and you can see wildlife in the wooded area lining your backyard in this remodeled South Lincoln townhome! This 2-bedroom, 2 bath area townhome features beautiful, refinished wooden stairs and custom storage nooks throughout. Tile floor in bathrooms and kitchen area, oversized bedrooms and closets, and a large open living space. In addition to the one stall garage, you will find rare additional guest parking nearby. Located in the desirable southwest Lincoln area close to schools, shopping and bike trails. Come take a look before it's gone!

7311 Old Post Road, Lincoln, 68506 2 Beds 3 Baths | $173,900 | Townhouse | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Lovely townhome in a beautiful neighborhood! This 2 bed 3 bath townhome is located in Wellington Greens, with access to golf, beautiful common grounds and convenience. Live a life of ease because you don't have to worry about water/sewer bills, snow removal, lawn care, concrete repairs, or tree removal, these are all taken care of with the HOA fee. The home itself features new luxury vinyl plank throughout. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with a white subway tile backsplash, white cabinets and lovely countertops. The main bathrooms are tastefully done with updated vanities, sinks and toilets. Need more space the basement offers plenty of opportunity for creating a cozy lounging space or keeping it for storage.

5407 Roose Street, Lincoln, 68506 4 Beds 3 Baths | $435,900 | Townhouse | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is available to purchase NOW. This four bedroom, three bath, 1650 sq ft home will wow you with a graceful front porch, green space, three car garage, cement board siding and high end windows and doors. Inside you will find granite and quartz counters, stainless appliances, Luxury vinyl plank floors, and brilliant light pouring in from oversize designer windows. Three large bedrooms are upstairs along with Laundry and hall bath and master baths. Roose Haven is an engaging community of 6 total homes that share a common private drive, near Antelope Creek and is situated on the Billy Wolff bike trail. With easy access to both Holmes Lake rec. area and beyond, Roose Haven is conveniently located near 56th and Van Dorn, close to local shopping. Plenty of private parking, green space and high curb appeal homes at Roose Haven. Convenient HOA takes care of snow, yard care, and refuse.

9415 Duckhorn Drive, Lincoln, 68526 3 Beds 4 Baths | $356,400 | Townhouse | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing "The Latitude". Welcome to Garden View at Vintage Heights. The Latitude Model will impress you immediately as you walk through the front door. This high quality row house style home features 3 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an open floor plan with plenty of space, all expertly situated on all 3 levels. The main level is complete with beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, upgraded cabinetry with granite counter tops. Complete stainless steel appliance package and linear gas fireplace. All 3 bedrooms have their own walk in closets and access to their own bathroom. Two stall rear attached garage and second story deck with south exposure backing to commons area. Easy access to community garden space, pickle ball courts, and paved walking path. Full service HOA, no need for a mower or snow blower. Home is situated on the perfect spot within Garden View at Vintage Heights.

