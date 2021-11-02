CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

House hunting? Check these Lincoln townhomes

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 5 days ago

(LINCOLN, NE) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Lincoln’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSLWV_0ckJXCcN00

2164 Southwood Place, Lincoln, 68512

2 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Townhouse | 1,126 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Walk out your back door and you can see wildlife in the wooded area lining your backyard in this remodeled South Lincoln townhome! This 2-bedroom, 2 bath area townhome features beautiful, refinished wooden stairs and custom storage nooks throughout. Tile floor in bathrooms and kitchen area, oversized bedrooms and closets, and a large open living space. In addition to the one stall garage, you will find rare additional guest parking nearby. Located in the desirable southwest Lincoln area close to schools, shopping and bike trails. Come take a look before it's gone!

For open house information, contact BJ Burrows, Burrows Tracts Real Estate at 402-819-9198

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22124048)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOAmw_0ckJXCcN00

7311 Old Post Road, Lincoln, 68506

2 Beds 3 Baths | $173,900 | Townhouse | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Lovely townhome in a beautiful neighborhood! This 2 bed 3 bath townhome is located in Wellington Greens, with access to golf, beautiful common grounds and convenience. Live a life of ease because you don't have to worry about water/sewer bills, snow removal, lawn care, concrete repairs, or tree removal, these are all taken care of with the HOA fee. The home itself features new luxury vinyl plank throughout. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with a white subway tile backsplash, white cabinets and lovely countertops. The main bathrooms are tastefully done with updated vanities, sinks and toilets. Need more space the basement offers plenty of opportunity for creating a cozy lounging space or keeping it for storage.

For open house information, contact Stacy Manson, Coldwell Banker NHS R E at 402-489-9071

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22119222)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHSLZ_0ckJXCcN00

5407 Roose Street, Lincoln, 68506

4 Beds 3 Baths | $435,900 | Townhouse | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is available to purchase NOW. This four bedroom, three bath, 1650 sq ft home will wow you with a graceful front porch, green space, three car garage, cement board siding and high end windows and doors. Inside you will find granite and quartz counters, stainless appliances, Luxury vinyl plank floors, and brilliant light pouring in from oversize designer windows. Three large bedrooms are upstairs along with Laundry and hall bath and master baths. Roose Haven is an engaging community of 6 total homes that share a common private drive, near Antelope Creek and is situated on the Billy Wolff bike trail. With easy access to both Holmes Lake rec. area and beyond, Roose Haven is conveniently located near 56th and Van Dorn, close to local shopping. Plenty of private parking, green space and high curb appeal homes at Roose Haven. Convenient HOA takes care of snow, yard care, and refuse.

For open house information, contact Russ Meyer, Coldwell Banker NHS R E at 402-489-9071

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22123592)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pOKbO_0ckJXCcN00

9415 Duckhorn Drive, Lincoln, 68526

3 Beds 4 Baths | $356,400 | Townhouse | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing "The Latitude". Welcome to Garden View at Vintage Heights. The Latitude Model will impress you immediately as you walk through the front door. This high quality row house style home features 3 large bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an open floor plan with plenty of space, all expertly situated on all 3 levels. The main level is complete with beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, upgraded cabinetry with granite counter tops. Complete stainless steel appliance package and linear gas fireplace. All 3 bedrooms have their own walk in closets and access to their own bathroom. Two stall rear attached garage and second story deck with south exposure backing to commons area. Easy access to community garden space, pickle ball courts, and paved walking path. Full service HOA, no need for a mower or snow blower. Home is situated on the perfect spot within Garden View at Vintage Heights.

For open house information, contact Mike & Polly Figueroa, BancWise Realty at 402-323-6777

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22123369)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincoln

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Murphy-Sheldon House. A big historical beauty is the best way to describe this property! With over 4000 finished sq. ft., you'll find 6
Lincoln Daily

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Gas prices vary across the Lincoln area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.67 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
Lincoln, NE
Real Estate
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Business
Lincoln Daily

Homes for sale in Lincoln: New listings

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Single-family homes for sale in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Meyer
Lincoln Daily

Top Lincoln news stories

(LINCOLN, NE) Here are today’s top stories from the Lincoln area. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Lincoln Daily

Sun forecast for Lincoln — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LINCOLN, NE) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Lincoln Daily

Top condo units for sale in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Lincoln or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Hunting#Urban Living#Townhomes#Ne#Wellington Greens#Hoa
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln calendar: Events coming up

1. NDLA Sponsorships 2021; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: STEPHEN TAYLOR & BRITTANY TILANDER; 4. Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles and His Band Live in Concert; 5. LinCON;
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln Daily

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lincoln area offering savings of $0.61 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at NP Mart at 2801 O St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.5 at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
1K+
Followers
923
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy