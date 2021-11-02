CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Take a look at these Portland townhomes on the market now

Portland Report
Portland Report
 5 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Portland’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kT79_0ckJXAqv00

22275 Chelan Loop, West Linn, 97068

2 Beds 3 Baths | $605,000 | Townhouse | 1,812 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This is the one you have waited for. Immaculate fully remodeled townhome. Newer engineered hardwood flooring, kitchen/bathroom/utility cabinetry, quartz counters, high-end stainless appliances, fixtures, and lighting, paint. Open vaulted living area with gas fireplace. Dual Master Suites! This quiet private community is near stores and restaurants. Extremely well-maintained home and gated community with pool. Hurry to view this fabulous home and make it yours!

For open house information, contact Scott Foster, Premiere Property Group, LLC at 503-430-0464

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZpO9_0ckJXAqv00

15356 Nw Aberdeen Dr, Portland, 97229

2 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Townhouse | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Pristine Bethany townhome in coveted 55+ resort community. Home features large windows, vaulted, high ceilings lots of natural light. Fully furnished kitchen, living room w new deck overlooking wetlands. Dual bedroom suites, one on main level. Upstairs is lofted sitting area and huge primary suite w high, vaulted ceilings & views. Great senior living opportunity w Clubhouse, pools, exercise room, tennis & more incl in HOA. Close to Golf, Bethany Village, shopping, entertainment, walking trails.

For open house information, contact Rick Sadle, Keller Williams Realty Professionals at 503-546-9955

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAyIg_0ckJXAqv00

14798 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, 97035

2 Beds 3 Baths | $590,000 | Townhouse | 1,698 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Luxurious Lake Oswego home has all the upgrades you desire with two primary suites and an additional office. This home offers hardwoods throughout, gas appliances, vaulted ceilings, AC, central vac, owned solar, electric car hook up, gas piped to patio for BBQ and it backs to green space. Minutes from I-5, shopping and great schools!

For open house information, contact Lauren Hazelett, MORE Realty at 503-353-6673

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiBYb_0ckJXAqv00

115 Touchstone Ter, Lake Oswego, 97035

4 Beds 4 Baths | $690,000 | Townhouse | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Townhouse tucked into a quiet dead-end drive in desirable Mtn Park community. Remodeled, opened to create light and bright spaces. 4 beds/3.5 baths spread over 3 levels. Oversized primary suite with double closets, large bath. Gorgeous chef's kitchen with quality SS appliance, granite, opens to dining and living great room areas. Backyard oasis backs to community green space, beautiful and private. Lake Oswego Schools. HOA incl landscaping, Clubhouse with aquatic, fitness, sport center, tennis.

For open house information, contact Rick Sadle, Keller Williams Realty Professionals at 503-546-9955

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services.

