Condo-hunt Pleasanton: See what’s on the market now

(PLEASANTON, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Pleasanton condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

1009 Murrieta Blvd., Livermore, 94550 2 Beds 1 Bath | $435,000 | Condominium | 790 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Angela Adams - 925-580-4513 - A great find End Unit Newly remodeled Condo. New Sheetrock, electrical wire, plumbing water heater, furnace, appliances, cabinets, flooring, light fixtures, interior and exterior doors, insulation, bathroom, dual pane windows , light fixtures all new , updated balcony for your enjoyment. Close to Downtown , shops, restaurants, ,bike path, park, schools. Come and check it out.

For open house information, contact Angela Adams, Intero Real Estate Services at 925-371-6500

9088 Craydon Circle, San Ramon, 94583 2 Beds 1 Bath | $450,000 | Condominium | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Laura Lane - 925-803-2000 - Located in the beautiful Sunny Glen Senior Community 55+, this 2 bedroom 1 bath condo has updated kitchen and bath fixtures, newer flooring and A/C! A park like setting awaits you at this quiet end unit. Laundry right around the corner! Covered carport with overhead storage and plenty of guest parking. Centrally located near public transportation and in close proximity to Walmart, CVS, Starbucks, restaurants, San Ramon Golf Course and Iron Horse Trail. HOA includes: Water, sewer, garbage and HOA Amenities.

For open house information, contact Laura Lane, Lane & Associates at 925-803-2000

38623 Cherry Ln 134, Fremont, 94536 2 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 789 Square Feet | Built in 1974

NICE CONDO-READY FOR THE PERFECT BUYER. UPSTAIRS UNIT. EASY ACCESS TO 680 & 880. WALK TO BART & A C TRANSIT. THE ENTIRE UNIT HAS BEEN PAINTED, NEW KITCHEN & BATHROOM FLOORING. UPGRADED CURTAINS TO KEEP A COOLER TEMPERATE INSIDE UNIT. THIS CONDO FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM & THE CONVENIENCE OF INSIDE LAUNDRY. HOA INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE, EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE, LANDSCAPING, SEWER. IT ALSO PROVIDES ACCESS TO CLUB HOUSE, POOL, GARDEN/GREENBELT, PLAYGROUND, SAUNA/SPA/HOT TUB. IF YOU ENJOY THE OUTDOORS, ALAMEDA CREEK REGIONAL TRAIL AND CENTRAL PARK ARE JUST 5 MINUTES DRIVE IN BOTH DIRECTIONS.

For open house information, contact Miguel Quintero, Realty One Group Infinity at 408-377-2700

11 Crystal Gate, Hayward, 94544 3 Beds 3 Baths | $789,000 | Condominium | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Here is your opportunity to live a gorgeous gated community. Just a few miles from the bay bridge, near shopping and a short drive to the San Mateo Bridge. This three bedroom, two and a half bathroom condo is cute as a button. The interior has been recently painted, the condo has new carpet that was also recently installed. Most of the appliances are less then a year old. The exterior was painted within the last year, and the roof only has a few short years on it. This home is ready for to purchase.

For open house information, contact Carlos Aleman, The Equity Group at 559-732-0800