Step into home ownership in Walnut Creek with one of these condos

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Walnut Creek or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

6363 Christie Ave, Emeryville, 94608 1 Bed 1 Bath | $580,000 | Condominium | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Eric Pascual - 510-755-5055 - Renovated, bright South-facing luxury condo with San Francisco Skyline and Bay Bridge views in Emeryville's premier high-rise, Pacific Park Plaza! Desirable 1 bedroom unit with open floor plan between kitchen and living room, custom form-factor exotic hardwood flooring, and upgrades throughout. Modern kitchen featuring granite countertops and vanity surfaces. Stylish upgraded bathroom with frameless shower door and vessel sinks. Exceptional building amenities including 24/7 security, gym, outdoor pool and spa, library and lounge, sauna, 2 tennis courts, secured package reception room with electronic notification, gated parking, lawn and garden, and more. Conveniently located across the street from Christie Park and the Public Market, near Amtrak and the free city shuttle services BART and Berkeley Bowl West, and a short drive away from the vibrant cities of Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco.

1200 65Th Street, Emeryville, 94608 2 Beds 1 Bath | $695,000 | Condominium | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 2002

David Gunderman - 510-205-4369 - A sophisticated 2BD/1BA, 1334 sq ft loft with soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, and industrial-style finishes, 1200 65th Street, Suite 305 is located on the top floor of the architecturally unique Oliver Lofts at the epicenter of Emeryville's creative/tech hub. Enhanced by a flood of natural light pouring through floor-to-ceiling jalousie windows, the open common area includes a sleek modern kitchen and open dining area. A custom barn door conceals a spacious guest bedroom/bonus room with a huge storage area, and the expansive mezzanine level includes a spacious loft bedroom, walk-in closet, adjacent bath, and convenient laundry area. Commuter-friendly with easy access to every major freeway, this bright and welcoming home is also near Transbay and local bus lines, as well as the free Emery-Go-Round to BART. In addition, a host of parks, playgrounds, restaurants, cafés, as well as the well-loved Berkeley Bowl West are just a short drive away.

330 13Th Street, Oakland, 94612 1 Bed 1 Bath | $548,000 | Condominium | 821 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Liat Bostick - 510-325-2505 - Spacious live/work unit in the historical and glorious 1914 Beaux-Arts style Golden Bridge Loft building! The property is located just 1 block from Oakland's iconic Tribune Tower in the Arts & Entertainment District. The open floor plan with soaring 11 foot ceilings, huge wall-to wall windows in the living room, and abundant natural light creates chic, urban and elegant SoHo lifestyle. Enjoy the updated chef’s kitchen with hardwood floors & stainless steel appliances. The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. The bathroom has marble countertop & floor tiles and a luxurious soaking tub. Luxury conveniences include big closets, in-unit Bosch stacked washer/dryer, hardwood floors & extra storage space in the basement. An elevator and secure entry maximize comfort in this stylish urban dwelling. Walkscore 99! A commuter paradise! Near cafe's & restaurants, public transportation, shopping, Bart & entertainment.

2586 Foothill Boulevard, Oakland, 94601 0 Bed 1 Bath | $150,000 | Condominium | 447 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Affordable spacious studio in newly painted gated community, one full bath and a wet bar, access to the attic above maximize storage space. One block away from public transportation. Enhance the imagination make good use of the space as 1b1b, rental or office uses! --- schedule your showing today! *Caution to attic in the property!! stair is not stable. **The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be obtained through independent verification.

