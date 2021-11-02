Top condo units for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Manhattan condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

519 Monroe St, Hoboken, 07030 2 Beds 1 Bath | $435,000 | Condominium | 639 Square Feet | Built in None

RARE, RENOVATED 2BR WITH GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED IN HOBOKEN AT THIS PRICE POINT! CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, SKYLIGHT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW COUNTERS AND APPLIANCES, GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS, AND WASHER/DRYER ON FLOOR! JUST 3 BLOCKS TO LIGHT RAIL INTO NYC!

588 46Th Street, Brooklyn, 11220 2 Beds 1 Bath | $588,000 | Condominium | 656 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A Beautify cozy two Bedroom, One full bath in Elevator Condo apartment Prime neighborhood Sunset Park. Kitchen has granite countertop and Stainless-Steel appliances. Access to Balcony with a view to NYC. Conveniently to many amenities, 5th Ave. shopping, restaurants, schools and Sunset Park. Two blocks to train station servicing N, R and W lines. Bus lines B11, B63 and B37.

35 Poplar St, Jc, Heights, 07307 2 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Condominium | 940 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom unit with 2 full bathrooms, with washer/dryer in the unit, parking available. Kitchen features granite counter tops with complete stainless steel package including microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Additional storage can be arranged. Close to local stores and restaurants, park, and transportation to both NY Port Authority and JSQ Path Train Station via various bus stops.

36-41 169Th Street, Flushing, 11358 2 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | Condominium | 748 Square Feet | Built in 2007

2 Br, 2 Baths, And Balcony. Great Location In Flushing, Walking Distance To LIRR. 1 In-Door Parking Space

