Top condo units for sale in Manhattan

 5 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Manhattan condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUcNk_0ckJX7Hz00

519 Monroe St, Hoboken, 07030

2 Beds 1 Bath | $435,000 | Condominium | 639 Square Feet | Built in None

RARE, RENOVATED 2BR WITH GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED IN HOBOKEN AT THIS PRICE POINT! CENTRAL AIR/HEAT, SKYLIGHT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW COUNTERS AND APPLIANCES, GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS, AND WASHER/DRYER ON FLOOR! JUST 3 BLOCKS TO LIGHT RAIL INTO NYC!

For open house information, contact ANDREW SANDERSON, KELLER WILLIAMS CITY LIFE REALTY at 201-659-8600

Copyright © 2021 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210021110)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4nyx_0ckJX7Hz00

588 46Th Street, Brooklyn, 11220

2 Beds 1 Bath | $588,000 | Condominium | 656 Square Feet | Built in 2009

A Beautify cozy two Bedroom, One full bath in Elevator Condo apartment Prime neighborhood Sunset Park. Kitchen has granite countertop and Stainless-Steel appliances. Access to Balcony with a view to NYC. Conveniently to many amenities, 5th Ave. shopping, restaurants, schools and Sunset Park. Two blocks to train station servicing N, R and W lines. Bus lines B11, B63 and B37.

For open house information, contact Michelle J. Zhang, RE/MAX Real Estate Professiona at 718-532-2000

Copyright © 2021 Brooklyn New York Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BMLSNY-456525)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMS6l_0ckJX7Hz00

35 Poplar St, Jc, Heights, 07307

2 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Condominium | 940 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful renovated 2 bedroom unit with 2 full bathrooms, with washer/dryer in the unit, parking available. Kitchen features granite counter tops with complete stainless steel package including microwave, oven/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Additional storage can be arranged. Close to local stores and restaurants, park, and transportation to both NY Port Authority and JSQ Path Train Station via various bus stops.

For open house information, contact KAREN SIMS, KELLER WILLIAMS CITY LIFE JC REALTY at 201-433-1111

Copyright © 2021 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210021152)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OSsz_0ckJX7Hz00

36-41 169Th Street, Flushing, 11358

2 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | Condominium | 748 Square Feet | Built in 2007

2 Br, 2 Baths, And Balcony. Great Location In Flushing, Walking Distance To LIRR. 1 In-Door Parking Space

For open house information, contact Kam Sing Siew, New Group Realty Inc at 718-255-9100

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3334036)

See more property details

Single-family homes for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Looking for a house in Manhattan? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
