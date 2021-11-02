Townhomes of Bronx: See what’s on the market

(BRONX, NY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Bronx’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

4149 Murdock Avenue, Bronx, 10466 2 Beds 3 Baths | $499,999 | Townhouse | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This is a ready to move in starter home for sale in Wakefield. 1st level gives you nice living-room space which leads to a formal dining-room, kitchen with SS appliances/granite counter-tops/tiled backsplash & a half bath for guests. 2nd level consist of 2 ample bedrooms + bathroom. Also boasts a finished walkout basement with 2 rooms + bath, large backyard and 4 car driveway. Ideal location near shops/restaurants on 233rd St, transit (16x bus takes you to the 2/4/5/D trains) and all major highways.

339 Randolph Ave, Jc, Bergen-Lafayett, 07304 3 Beds 3 Baths | $635,000 | Townhouse | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in None

Life is sweet on the hilltop in this stunning 1824 square feet residence. Located in Booming Bergen Lafayette, this home checks all the boxes. This home offers 875 square feet of Private backyard and deeded garage parking. Luxury brand new construction with open floor plan and oversized windows, brings in the light and laughter. Chef’s style kitchen with Quartz countertop, imported tile backsplash, designer appliances, hardwood flooring, and banquet-sized dining room. This home offers an elegant Master Suites with custom baths and closets, 2 generously proportioned guest rooms and guest baths. This home sits at the top with features; oversized outdoor living space, deeded parking and a vibrant hip neighborhood to call home sweet home. To live for…

35 Cypress St, Jc, West Bergen, 07305 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in None

Subject to banks approval.

110-17 64Th Avenue, Forest Hills, 11375 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,149,000 | Townhouse | 1,452 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Beautiful Townhouse Style Home. It features a living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. Full finished basement with outside entrance. Hardwood floors, lots of storage space and driveway. Close to major highways, buses, and train stations. Near shopping centers and restaurants.

