Brooklyn, NY

On the hunt for a home in Brooklyn? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Brooklyn, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brooklyn will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKAyE_0ckJX3l500

105-30 66Th Avenue, Forest Hills, 11375

1 Bed 1 Bath | $290,000 | Stock Cooperative | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Located In The Heart Of Forest Hills! Close to Transportation, Supermarket, Restaurants. Maintenance Includes Electricity, RE Taxes, Heat, And Hot Water. Hardwood Floors, Windows in every room. Lots of Closets, Elevator Building, Laundry Room, Live-In Super, Pet Friendly!. A second room can be used as Bedroom or Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zfhqv_0ckJX3l500

54-37 101 Street, Corona, 11368

2 Beds 2 Baths | $565,000 | Condominium | 1,173 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Tax Abatement Until 2035. Half Block To A Community Park. Close To Queens Center, Easy To Shop And Transportation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1njvl4_0ckJX3l500

89-35 155Th Avenue, Lindenwood, 11414

2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Stock Cooperative | 962 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Welcome to the 89-35 155th Avenue in Lindenwood, Queens. We are proud to present unit #6E in the Eastwood 1 building, an extra large junior 4 co-op that is used as a 2 bedroom unit. Upon entry into the foyer to your left you will notice the dining area, and the extra large living room with plenty of natural light coming through the windows. Toward your right you will notice the galley kitchen, which leads to the 2nd smaller bedroom/den/office, or whatever you want it to be. The main bedroom is super spacious with plenty of closet space, and a view of the garden area. The building is well maintained and very clean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhXt4_0ckJX3l500

432 W 52Nd Street, New York, 10019

0 Bed 1 Bath | $675,000 | Condominium | 436 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous Quiet studio in the heart of Hell‘s kitchen! This 9-foot ceilings apartment has 3 large closet spaces and your very own in unit washer/dryer! The apartment features white oak hardwood floors throughout, beautifully integrated refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, lacquer cabinets and sleek Caesar stone countertops, central AC and most of all the bathroom even has radiant heated floors! The condo has a doorman, fully equipped fitness center, resident‘s lounge, bicycle room, laundry room, and a 4,200-sq. ft. common landscaped roof deck with amazing views of the city. The roof deck also has a BBQ grill and outdoor shower. Walking distance to Central park, Time square, the Theater District, Columbus Circle, Restaurant Row and more! Minutes away from A, C, E, B, D,1, N, Q, R trains and the M50 crosstown bus. Investors welcome! Pet friendly.

See more property details

