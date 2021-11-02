Check out these Philadelphia homes on the market

(Philadelphia, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Philadelphia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

17 Preston Lane, Delanco, 08075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in None

The Dover by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,958-2,666 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. The Dover has it all! The foyer welcomes you in with a large bedroom, full bathroom and flex room, to be used as you wish, on one side. As you continue on down the foyer, youll find another large bedroom and laundry room set back on the other side. The kitchen features plenty of counterspace and a large, modern island overlooking the dining area. Off the living room sits the owners suite. A true retreat, the owners suite features a spacious bathroom and huge walk-in closet that has a door connecting to the laundry room simplifying an everyday chore! In addition, enjoy our All-in Pricing with upgraded cabinetry, granite/quartz countertops, upgraded flooring, and ceramic bathrooms all included in the price of the home!

For open house information, contact Crossings at Delanco Station Information D.R. Horton - New Jersey

1539 Pine Street, Philadelphia, 19102 6 Beds 7 Baths | $2,499,900 | Townhouse | 5,040 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome home to 1539 Pine Street a beautiful grand Rittenhouse Square 4 story brownstone, where history and modern amenities are working in unison. This home is not easily obtained with its high ceilings, wide and long rooms with large beautiful windows, and gorgeous banisters and exposed brick that flow up and down the stairs. A rare find is what this home is surrounded by single family homes on both sides and a private walk up! This beautiful home has been completely renovated by the current owners. Updates include new mechanical systems (HVAC, electric, plumbing), refinished hardwood floors throughout, detailed millwork, sheetrock walls and ceilings, lighting, paint, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with Carrarra marble floors and surround. The property features a gated driveway with garage door, rear trex deck, central air, 6 fireplaces , and a large roof deck with stunning skyline views of the city. Another feature is a partially finished basement. The first floor boast a living room, dining room, powder room, kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space and breakfast bar, large island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and 2 fireplaces. 2nd floor offers 2 great rooms that are 13 feet high, each with a fireplace and large opulent windows which are stunning for entertaining along with a full bath. 3rd floor boast a large main bedroom with fireplace, spacious closets and stunning full bath, 2nd bedroom features a large room with fireplace a full bath, spacious closets and storage. 4th floor features: bedrooms 3 and 4 each with a full bath, loft and stairs to the roof deck, 5th bedroom with fireplace and full bath, laundry room. All bedrooms on this floor have ample closet and storage space. The basement is partially finished and contains a rec. room, bedroom, bath, and home systems with access from the front entrance and rear entrance au pair or rental possibility. This home has so much to offer beyond its location, and skyline views! just steps to shopping and eating at the best restaurants Philadelphia has to offer, surrounded by history and local venues, yet still have the convenience , privacy and ambiance of your own home. Walking distance to all major hospitals and center city, close to colleges and major highways.

For open house information, contact Angie Mancuso, Regional Sales Center at 267-350-5555

2122 Devereaux Avenue, Philadelphia, 19149 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1950

An extremely well maintained row home in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia! Welcome to 2122 Devereaux Ave, which offers pride of ownership inside and out. Current owners have lived in the property for nearly 50 years. Walk into the spacious living room, and feel right at home. Carried off the living room is the dining room, half bath and kitchen. Off the dining room, there is a covered deck with awning, great for entertaining. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. Downstairs, you'll find a finished basement, washer and dryer and a 1 car garage. Seller prefers to sell AS-IS. Make this house you're home today!

For open house information, contact Shane Gilfoy, NextHome Synergy at 610-633-5733

1515 N 57Th St, Philadelphia, 19131 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1917

Nice home located on a very nice street. Open cement front porch. Enter into lg living room w/ fireplace mantle. Formal dining room w/ closet & exit to basement. EIK w/shed, exit to rear cement porch & fenced in yard. Second level lg. master bedroom w/ sliding door closet and w/ overhead storage. Two additional bedrooms w/ closets and ceiling fans. Hall 3pc C/T bath room w/ tub shower and skylight. Full basement partially finished w/laundry room , cedar closet, storage room and utilities. Roof, heater, and hot water tank are newer. Windows have been upgraded. Home close to shopping, transportation, and schools. Great Location. Needs a little TLC.

For open house information, contact ELAINE JEROME, Keller Williams - Main Line at 610-520-0100