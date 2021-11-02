Homes for sale in Baltimore: New listings

(BALTIMORE, MD) Looking for a house in Baltimore? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Baltimore area:

1508 North Forest Park Avenue, Baltimore, 21207 3 Beds 2 Baths | $212,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Absolutely adorable townhome nestled cozily in the Edmondson Heights community. Beautifully maintained, this home welcomes you from the moment you reach the front door! Turn key, ready to be made yours! Brand new roof, newly updated bath and great backyard for bonfire parties and barbecues. Schedule a showing before this one is GONE!

8495 Main Street, Ellicott City, 21043 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1897

Single family home in Historic Ellicott City. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,washer/dryer, 1 car garage, off street parking, patio, porch, carpet, heat pump. No smoking. Will consider your small pet.

5659 Utrecht Road, Baltimore, 21206 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1964

The Holidays is quickly approaching ,do not miss out on this town house offering four bedroom , three bedrooms on the second floor and one in the basement , new carpet for entire upstairs and redone kitchen area. Complete basement with a bathroom toilet and a shower and a small kitchen area.

913 Timberland Ct, Baltimore, 21225 3 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 2009

You won't want to miss this wonderfully maintained home in Hammonds Village. Featuring one-half bath on the main level, a spacious kitchen, and a fireplace to set the ambiance in the living room. Walk up to the third floor where you have your washer and dryer, full bathroom, master, and two spacious bedrooms. The master offers its own bathroom with his and her sinks. Last but not least, a finished basement. A full bathroom, closet space and room to lounge. The yard offers a welcoming patio backed by trees. A perfect place to sip on your morning coffee. Put the lawnmower you are going to need for all the yard space you'll have in your own conveniently located shed. You don't want to miss this beauty, come take a look for yourself!

