CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Homes for sale in Baltimore: New listings

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 5 days ago

(BALTIMORE, MD) Looking for a house in Baltimore? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Baltimore area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5CBK_0ckJX1zd00

1508 North Forest Park Avenue, Baltimore, 21207

3 Beds 2 Baths | $212,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Absolutely adorable townhome nestled cozily in the Edmondson Heights community. Beautifully maintained, this home welcomes you from the moment you reach the front door! Turn key, ready to be made yours! Brand new roof, newly updated bath and great backyard for bonfire parties and barbecues. Schedule a showing before this one is GONE!

For open house information, contact Amber Gross, NextHome Leaders at 410-363-1535

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-191565)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKKny_0ckJX1zd00

8495 Main Street, Ellicott City, 21043

2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1897

Single family home in Historic Ellicott City. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,washer/dryer, 1 car garage, off street parking, patio, porch, carpet, heat pump. No smoking. Will consider your small pet.

For open house information, contact Cyndi Liparini, NextHome Premier Real Estate at 410-977-5808

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-189952)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8wag_0ckJX1zd00

5659 Utrecht Road, Baltimore, 21206

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,334 Square Feet | Built in 1964

The Holidays is quickly approaching ,do not miss out on this town house offering four bedroom , three bedrooms on the second floor and one in the basement , new carpet for entire upstairs and redone kitchen area. Complete basement with a bathroom toilet and a shower and a small kitchen area.

For open house information, contact Noah Koimur, NextHome Forward at 858-FOR-WARD

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-191682)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhkdD_0ckJX1zd00

913 Timberland Ct, Baltimore, 21225

3 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 2009

You won't want to miss this wonderfully maintained home in Hammonds Village. Featuring one-half bath on the main level, a spacious kitchen, and a fireplace to set the ambiance in the living room. Walk up to the third floor where you have your washer and dryer, full bathroom, master, and two spacious bedrooms. The master offers its own bathroom with his and her sinks. Last but not least, a finished basement. A full bathroom, closet space and room to lounge. The yard offers a welcoming patio backed by trees. A perfect place to sip on your morning coffee. Put the lawnmower you are going to need for all the yard space you'll have in your own conveniently located shed. You don't want to miss this beauty, come take a look for yourself!

For open house information, contact Camille Link, Engel & Volkers Annapolis at 443-292-6767

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-CVY1012168318)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimorean

Check out these Baltimore homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Tenant in place through 6/30/22. Spacious end of group townhouse in Elkridge. 3 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse with garage. Quiet neighborhood,
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Real Estate
Local
Maryland Business
City
Ellicott City, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
The Baltimorean

Where's the cheapest gas in Baltimore?

(BALTIMORE, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Baltimore, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas. Shell at 201 North Point Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 400 Russell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Baltimore diesel price check shows where to save $0.50 per gallon

(BALTIMORE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.50 in the greater Baltimore area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Baltimore area on Tuesday, found that Carroll Motor Fuels at 722 Hammonds Ferry Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 1800 Russell St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Baltimore

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Baltimore: 1. Part Time Warehouse Store Associate; 2. Part-Time Sales Agent (Remote); 3. CDL-A Independent Contractor/OTR Truck Driver-Top Earners make $200,000+; 4. Shipt Shopper (part-time, seasonal); 5. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Furniture Home Delivery
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Street Parking#Amber Gross#Nexthome Forward
The Baltimorean

Sun forecast for Baltimore — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(BALTIMORE, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Baltimore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

News wrap: Top stories in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) What’s going on in Baltimore? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Baltimore area, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Baltimore-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: You won't want to miss this wonderfully maintained home in Hammonds Village. Featuring one-half bath on the main level, a spacious kitchen, and a
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Survey of Baltimore diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.50

(BALTIMORE, MD) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Baltimore, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Baltimore area went to XtraFuels at 6971 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at BP at 2401 S Hanover St, the survey found:
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Baltimorean

Save $0.46 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Baltimore, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Eagle Mart at 2301 E Northern Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 17 E Mount Royal Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

Top stories trending in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Here are today’s top stories from the Baltimore area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Baltimore area, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
897
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy