Single-family homes for sale in Fairfield

36 Surrey Lane, Trumbull, 06611 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,124 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Prestigious Tashua Tree Farm Colonial is tastefully appointed w/quality amenities throughout, including 4 BRs, 4 full bths & 1 half bth. Gourmet kit. w/granite c-tops, mosaic backsplash, Center Island, 6-burner Viking cooktop, Wolf double ovens, Bosch d/w, and Sub-Zero ref. Master Suite w/vaulted ceilings, workout area/sitting rm, & walk-in closet. Bath incl. Jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower stall. FR has a stone fireplace & deck access. Foyer leads to LR & Office. Formal DR has a double tray ceiling & wainscoting. Fin. LL is an add. 1,600 sf. w/full bath. Expansive deck overlooks the private, resort-like backyard which incl. a heated, Gunite pool w/built-in Jacuzzi. Landscaped w/beautiful brick patio, stone walls & mature trees. Walk-up attic with flooring for potential expansion, 3 car garage, 9 ft ceilings and hardwood floor throughout. Built-in speakers in family room, master bedroom and dining room, security system, gas line in fireplace, crown molding in living room, dining room, office and family room, pool valet system for continuous water circulation allowing for easy cleaning and maintenance. Minutes to Tashua Knolls Recreational Complex (Golf, Tennis, Basketball, Playground, Pool) Schools, Restaurants, shopping and major highways. Not to be missed!

245 Albert Avenue, Stratford, 06614 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,099 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Say Hello to your New Home ! This beautiful ranch is well maintained with a large backyard of endless possibilities. Enjoy the landscape and numerous Fruit Trees available. Blueberries,Strawberries,Peaches,Apple Tree and Blackberries cover the backyard. The roof is newly constructed (June 2021). Interior: Remodeled Kitchen. 2 Full Baths Remodeled. Pantry,Walk in Closet via master bedroom. 7 Rooms 3 Bedrooms and Open space flooring allows for easy access throughout the house. Basement is fully finished,with an office space,full bath/remodeled & new luxury vinyl flooring. In addition,there is a large recreational space of your desire. Accompanied with a Laundry Room/storage space and a workshop! There is a newly constructed Patio that is accessible via hatchway/kitchen door. This is a great neighborhood,quiet and very friendly. Schools and other necessities are nearby. Come see what this property has to offer and schedule an appointment for a showing Today! Agent owner

43 Redding Place, Bridgeport, 06604 4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,980 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 1925

WELCOME HOME!! This property has A TON to offer- and LOTS of pleasant surprises!! 3 generous sized bedrooms on 2nd floor and a 4th + sitting area/office on 3rd floor, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen featuring gas range, vent hood, wine refrigerator, marble counters and backsplash throughout, and custom cabinetry, - more custom cabinetry storage around the marble fireplace and coming in from the back slider- storage is not in short supply here!! PLUS 1.5 baths, sunroom/playroom, dressing room, Enjoy your summer and fall nights in your private fenced in back yard featuring stone walls and stone patio w/ gas grill insert and lighting, don't forget to pick fruit from your own Fruits trees (1 apple, 1 peach and 1 plum) - Lastly have peace of mind and stay cozy in the winter knowing that there is a NEW gas heating system and tankless water heater installed in 2018- and almost all the windows have been replaced and of course solar panels to keep your energy bills down!!

32 Ridge Road, Weston, 06883 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,140 Square Feet | Built in 2021

STUNNING NEW CONSTRUCTION modern farmhouse TO BE BUILT. Meticulously designed and constructed to give you a luxury lifestyle in an ideal setting. Tucked on 2.5 level and dry acres - and on one of the most beautiful and private cul-de-sac roads in town, you will love the simple seclusion yet convenient to multiple train stations, the Merritt Pkwy and Route 7 shopping. Presented by long-time builder Trudell Homes, the home will be gorgeous from tip to tail taking into consideration ideal use of space, artwork display and stylish fixtures / color palette. It encompasses 2 levels of living with a wonderful open floorplan and lots of flexibility. The lower level offers lots of storage and can be finished with a 5th bedroom, home gym, media or playroom, full bathroom or wine cellar. The finished flex room above the garage can be a 2nd family room, guest quarters or wonderful billiards room. Comfortable for both everyday living and grand entertaining, you will love the nuances and elements that comprise the clean lines, modern features and warm essence of this masterpiece. 2 car attached garage with car port connecting the 3rd car garage. So many finishing touches that set this gorgeous and elegant home apart from the rest. Time to customize and add your special touches prior to construction. Room for a variety of pool designs, tennis court and incredible outdoor living/entertaining.

