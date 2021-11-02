CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Check out these houses for sale in Phoenix

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 5 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Phoenix area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Phoenix-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQR77_0ckJWzB900

7727 W Solano Drive, Glendale, 85303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Upgraded and updated beauty!! This home has a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, no carpet- tile throughout along with tiled bathrooms, a custom fireplace and mantel. The living room highlights wood wall paneling, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, complimenting backsplash and breakfast bar. The backyard oasis features a sparkling pool, flagstone, a covered pergola with electricity and stone BBQ island.Showings are only allowed on Saturday, November 6th and Sunday, November 7th from 11am to 4pm!Stop by and see this captivating home!

For open house information, contact Amanda Ochoa, Mashouses at 602-697-6429

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6314472)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfb5N_0ckJWzB900

66 W Vernon Avenue, Phoenix, 85003

4 Beds 2 Baths | $914,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,769 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Your Moroccan resort in Willo! Enter the home, cut across the original hardwoods past the updated kitchen and look up. The expansive vaulted dining room is revealed by floor to ceiling windows and a study with breathtaking northern city views is nestled above. A secluded office shares these city views while overlooking the pool, patio with pavers, and mature orange and tangerine trees. Full kitchen remodel in 2016 with gas range and Bosch appliances. Master bath remodel in 2019 with an oversized shower and beautiful dual-vanity. Original character features throughout, stained glass windows, preserved oak doors. Front office is easily converted back to a bedroom and features peaceful side-yard outdoor dining option. If you need character.. you need this home! Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Austin Harmes, Metro Realty at 602-687-9933

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6289925)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kW5m_0ckJWzB900

1514 W Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, 85023

4 Beds 3 Baths | $374,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Amazing Homeowner or Investor opportunity with SOLAR in Turf View Manor! Features include spacious, open floorplan. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, oak cabinets, pot shelves, and all appliances convey! Living room offers cozy fireplace and Murphy Bed! Must see the huge laundry room! Brand new A/C in 2020! Beautiful backyard with sparkling fenced play pool and new grass. Excellent North Phoenix location close to schools, shopping, freeways, and restaurants! Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Amy Parker, Parker Realty LLC at 602-326-3413

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6294803)

12025 S Potomac Street, Phoenix, 85044

2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,004 Square Feet | Built in 1981

GREAT location near LOTS of shopping and dining. Also near tons of neighborhood parks, TONS of golf, LOTS of hiking and biking trails. Spacious single story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with a 2 car garage. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops, and a stainless-steel appliance package. New Laminate flooring and Carpet .The backyard features a covered patio and nice low maintenance landscape.

For open house information, contact Derek Dickson, Offerpad at 480-470-2210

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6308379)

