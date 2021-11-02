Check out these houses for sale in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Phoenix area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

7727 W Solano Drive, Glendale, 85303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Upgraded and updated beauty!! This home has a split floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, no carpet- tile throughout along with tiled bathrooms, a custom fireplace and mantel. The living room highlights wood wall paneling, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, complimenting backsplash and breakfast bar. The backyard oasis features a sparkling pool, flagstone, a covered pergola with electricity and stone BBQ island.Showings are only allowed on Saturday, November 6th and Sunday, November 7th from 11am to 4pm!Stop by and see this captivating home!

66 W Vernon Avenue, Phoenix, 85003 4 Beds 2 Baths | $914,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,769 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Your Moroccan resort in Willo! Enter the home, cut across the original hardwoods past the updated kitchen and look up. The expansive vaulted dining room is revealed by floor to ceiling windows and a study with breathtaking northern city views is nestled above. A secluded office shares these city views while overlooking the pool, patio with pavers, and mature orange and tangerine trees. Full kitchen remodel in 2016 with gas range and Bosch appliances. Master bath remodel in 2019 with an oversized shower and beautiful dual-vanity. Original character features throughout, stained glass windows, preserved oak doors. Front office is easily converted back to a bedroom and features peaceful side-yard outdoor dining option. If you need character.. you need this home! Schedule your showing today.

1514 W Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, 85023 4 Beds 3 Baths | $374,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Amazing Homeowner or Investor opportunity with SOLAR in Turf View Manor! Features include spacious, open floorplan. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, oak cabinets, pot shelves, and all appliances convey! Living room offers cozy fireplace and Murphy Bed! Must see the huge laundry room! Brand new A/C in 2020! Beautiful backyard with sparkling fenced play pool and new grass. Excellent North Phoenix location close to schools, shopping, freeways, and restaurants! Welcome Home!

12025 S Potomac Street, Phoenix, 85044 2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,004 Square Feet | Built in 1981

GREAT location near LOTS of shopping and dining. Also near tons of neighborhood parks, TONS of golf, LOTS of hiking and biking trails. Spacious single story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath floor plan with a 2 car garage. The kitchen features white cabinets, granite counter tops, and a stainless-steel appliance package. New Laminate flooring and Carpet .The backyard features a covered patio and nice low maintenance landscape.

