Take a look at these homes on the Dallas market now

(Dallas, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dallas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2812 Bellflower, Mesquite, 75150 3 Beds 3 Baths | $271,790 | Townhouse | 1,726 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14586596 - Built by HistoryMaker Homes - December completion! ~ Bowie A Floor Plan, Silver Plus Upgrade Package

2026 Huntington Drive, Grand Prairie, 75051 4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Custom home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large playroom, and small office. Great for the first time home owner with a growing family. Come check it out before its gone! New Paint, New Kitchen countertops and new Carpet!

1622 Melbourne Avenue, Dallas, 75224 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1948

See the 3D! Updated Elmwood Bungalow! It's light and bright, open layout, gorgeous wood flooring, UV filter for cleaner air, kitchen with quartz c-tops, marble backsplash and lots of cabinet space. Oversized bedrooms and No carpet. Gotta green thumb? Out back is a gardener's world where you are greeted with butterflies, fruit trees, roses, and more! New sod and interior paint. Walk to Elem school. Close by is Tyler Station, Oak Cliff Brewing Co. Elmwood Park has playground, basketball court and jogging path. Call this home and be a part of the growth that is happening here. No HOA and chicken or beekeeping is allowed! Short drive to Bishop Arts District, Dallas Zoo and downtown Dallas.

1615 Idlewild Lane, Lancaster, 75134 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1955

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 1400+SF HOME, 3 BEDS, 1.5 BATHS! Mature trees and HUGE LOT! Lots of hidden potential!! Currently Single Family Residence but Zoned in the Highway Commercial District.

