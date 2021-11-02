CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Dallas market now

The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 5 days ago

(Dallas, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dallas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9Q87_0ckJWyIQ00

2812 Bellflower, Mesquite, 75150

3 Beds 3 Baths | $271,790 | Townhouse | 1,726 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14586596 - Built by HistoryMaker Homes - December completion! ~ Bowie A Floor Plan, Silver Plus Upgrade Package

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com at 888-872-6006

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14586596)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKqfq_0ckJWyIQ00

2026 Huntington Drive, Grand Prairie, 75051

4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Custom home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large playroom, and small office. Great for the first time home owner with a growing family. Come check it out before its gone! New Paint, New Kitchen countertops and new Carpet!

For open house information, contact Alejandra Gonzalez, White Rock Realty at 469-955-2343

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14601122)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrhWT_0ckJWyIQ00

1622 Melbourne Avenue, Dallas, 75224

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1948

See the 3D! Updated Elmwood Bungalow! It's light and bright, open layout, gorgeous wood flooring, UV filter for cleaner air, kitchen with quartz c-tops, marble backsplash and lots of cabinet space. Oversized bedrooms and No carpet. Gotta green thumb? Out back is a gardener's world where you are greeted with butterflies, fruit trees, roses, and more! New sod and interior paint. Walk to Elem school. Close by is Tyler Station, Oak Cliff Brewing Co. Elmwood Park has playground, basketball court and jogging path. Call this home and be a part of the growth that is happening here. No HOA and chicken or beekeeping is allowed! Short drive to Bishop Arts District, Dallas Zoo and downtown Dallas.

For open house information, contact Cindy Chan, Keller Williams Realty at 817-329-8850

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14648421)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSRDn_0ckJWyIQ00

1615 Idlewild Lane, Lancaster, 75134

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1955

GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 1400+SF HOME, 3 BEDS, 1.5 BATHS! Mature trees and HUGE LOT! Lots of hidden potential!! Currently Single Family Residence but Zoned in the Highway Commercial District.

For open house information, contact Rodney Holland, Keller Williams Rockwall at 972-772-7000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14668735)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Dallasite

Check out these homes for sale in Dallas now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Modern architecture at its finest! NEW construction in West Dallas! An abundance of natural light flows through this gem to highlight all of
DALLAS, TX
The Dallasite

Condo-hunt Dallas: See what’s on the market now

(DALLAS, TX) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Dallas or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
The Dallasite

Save $1.14 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) According to Dallas gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas. 7-Eleven at 3600 S Lancaster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.45 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4611 N Central Expy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
DALLAS, TX
The Dallasite

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Dallas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dallas: 1. Customer Experience Advisor (Part-Time) (Remote, based in Nashville); 2. DFW International Airport - Passenger Services Agents; 3. Part-Time General Laborer - Pickup Truck or Trailer Owner Preferred; 4. CDL-A Independent Contractor Opportunities -
DALLAS, TX
The Dallasite

Dallas diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.32 per gallon

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.32 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Dallas area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 500 S Hampton Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 7035 Snider Plaza, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Dallas Zoo#Downtown Dallas#Custom Home#Historymaker Homes#Homesusa Com#New Paint#New Kitchen#Carpet#White Rock Realty#Oak Cliff Brewing Co#Hoa
The Dallasite

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Dallas area, you could be getting a better deal. Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
The Dallasite

Single-family homes for sale in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
DALLAS, TX
The Dallasite

Trending lifestyle headlines in Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) Life in Dallas has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Dallas area, click here.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Dallasite

Survey of Dallas diesel prices shows where to save $0.50 per gallon

(DALLAS, TX) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Dallas, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Dallas area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at 7-Eleven at 7815 Garland Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Valero at 111 Continental Ave .
DALLAS, TX
The Dallasite

Live events on the horizon in Dallas

1. Getting Started With Essential Oils - Dallas; 2. Dallas Speed Dating (25-39) | Saturday Night Event | Fancy A Go?; 3. Together We Vaccinate: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Appointment Schedule; 4. Dallas Microblading/Shading Training: Slay With Purpose Earn 6 Figures; 5. Sunday Supper Concert Series with Leslie
DALLAS, TX
The Dallasite

The Dallasite

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
975
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Dallas area, including local politics, events, arts, culture and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy