Check out these houses for sale in Atlanta

1188 Clearview Drive Ne, Brookhaven, 30319 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Don't miss this opportunity to live in-town in the desirable City of Brookhaven! This unique home is a GEM! Close to parks, shopping, interstates, minutes to Midtown and Buckhead Restaurants! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features hardwood floors, new tile kitchen floors, fresh interior paint, new ceiling fan fixtures, outdoor storage and plenty of natural light! Private 1/2 acre wooded and landscaped backyard oasis.

2313 Echelon Lane, Smyrna, 30080 4 Beds 4 Baths | $536,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,952 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Tratons popular Brawner plan, one of final homes in amazing Smyrna location. 3 Story home media room, oversized owners suite. Main level includes 5 inch hardwoods throughout, large island, fireplace gourmet kitchen, with custom cabinets opening to family room. Second floor opens with large loft area, leading to owners suite, and secondary bedrooms with large closets. 3rd story includes large media room, with bank of windows, full bath and large bedroom. Community features, pond, firepit, large dog park and 2 corner pocket parks. 2 miles from Battery, walk to Village. Photos are representative of a similar floorplan and not actual home.

3331 Grant Valley Road Nw, Atlanta, 30305 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,371 Square Feet | Built in 1962

One of Atlanta's most historic homes in one of its most prestigious neighborhoods. Tom Little architectural classic. Enjoy elegant and exquisite Williamsburg design and charm within walking distance to Atlanta History Center and St. Regis Hotel. Family-friendly neighborhood. Private backyard with bricked garden courtyard. Re-modeled kitchen with large quartz island. Updated master bath with marble flooring and his and her vanity. Elegant study/office. Multiple fireplaces. Immaculate condition. Original owner. Master on main. 4 bedroom, 3 full bath. 9 rooms total. Two-story home with crawlspace storage. 4-car parking available. Lot suitable for future renovation - additions. New HVAC. Moisture-proof basement. Roof (2014). Excellent value at $1,299,000.

491 Holly Street, Atlanta, 30318 5 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Recently renovetated ranch with full finished basement on large level lot. Open floor plan has hardwood floors on main level. Spacious Living room open to modern kitchen with granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances. Main level bathroom has tiled floors and new vanity. 2 bedrooms on main level. Finished basement has bonus room, 3 bedrooms plus laundry room and exterior enterance. Sold As-Is without disclosures. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Georgia.

