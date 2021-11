Buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna has introduced its new one-stop shopping app across the company’s markets, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 3) press release. With the app, customers can shop at all online stores, peruse exclusive offers, take advantage of curated shopping collections, save items, receive notifications for price decreases, view delivery tracking, and manage payments and returns, the announcement said. The app is available for download on iOS and Android mobile devices in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland and France.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO