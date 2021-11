Rudy Giuliani has admitted under oath that he made no effort to verify some of the central claims he made about the alleged theft of the 2020 election from Donald Trump – even saying that it was “not his job” to do so.In video footage obtained by CNN, a lawyer deposing Mr Giuliani as part of a lawsuit against him asks whether or not he checked that the information he was supposedly given was accurate, specifically referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that Venezuelan connections interfered with software supplied by Dominion Voting Systems."We had a report that the heads...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO