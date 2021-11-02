CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in shooting death of North Carolina woman

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman, a police department said Tuesday. Fayetteville police said in...

WRAL News

Man found shot to death inside vehicle on NC 55 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Durham police are looking into a fatal shooting on Sunday night. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle stopped on NC Highway 55 near Latitude Drive around 5:30 p.m. Inside the vehicle, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Armed man, officers involved in fatal NC shooting identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two police officers serving in North Carolina's largest city have been placed on administrative leave while the circumstances of a fatal shooting of an armed man outside a Walmart are investigated, authorities said on Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation is looking at Friday's shooting by Charlotte-Mecklenburg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Two shot in Durham parking lot

Durham, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot on Holloway Street on Sunday night. Police said that two people were hurt in the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200. More from WRAL.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Missing NC teen rescued thanks to TikTok hand sign

A missing teenage girl from North Carolina used a hand signal to show a driver along a Kentucky road she was in danger, leading to her rescue. An NBC News report noted the driver recognized the symbol and called 911. The teen had been reported missing by her parents out of Asheville.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

Former NC university worker accused of embezzling $900,000

DURHAM, N.C. — A former information technology worker at North Carolina Central University has been accused of embezzling $900,000 from the school, officials said. Kenya M. Ward, 44, of Durham, is charged with one count of embezzlement of state property, according to an arrest warrant. News outlets report that North Carolina Central said Friday that Ward no longer works for the school.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Body found on Duke's campus during homecoming weekend

Durham, N.C. — A man's body was found in a wooded area on Duke University's campus Sunday morning. The body was found behind Penn Pavilion, near Union Drive. The university said the man was not identified, but he is not believed to be a student. The body was found during...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Prosecutors play up Rittenhouse inexperience

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors trying to convict Kyle Rittenhouse of murder have been working to paint him as an inexperienced teenager who misrepresented his age and medical training to other armed civilians in his group on the night he shot three men during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.
MADISON, WI
