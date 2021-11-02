Suspect arrested in shooting death of North Carolina woman

DURHAM, N.C. — A former information technology worker at North Carolina Central University has been accused of embezzling $900,000 from the school, officials said. Kenya M. Ward, 44, of Durham, is charged with one count of embezzlement of state property, according to an arrest warrant. News outlets report that North Carolina Central said Friday that Ward no longer works for the school.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO