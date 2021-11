We keep enjoying early Black Friday deals at Amazon.com. The latest discounts come with a vast selection of gaming peripherals from Logitech and Corsair to complement yesterday’s Razer deals. First up, the Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s getting a 22 percent discount on its version with Clicky mechanical switches, meaning you can pick one up for $180. Tactile and Linear switch options are also on sale, but they will be a bit more expensive. However, the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is also a great option to start gaming, and you can get yours for $100 after a 23 percent discount that will get you $30 savings. And if you want a more affordable option, you can opt for the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum RGB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $90 after a $10 discount. The Corsair K70 RGB TKL is also available for $100 in case you’re interested. Go for this model and score $40 savings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO