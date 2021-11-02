CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kristen Stewart engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6kx2_0ckJTSLv00

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart is engaged to be married.

The 31-year-old actress said on Tuesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show that she will marry her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart said.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well," she added. "We're marrying, it's happening."

Stewart and Meyer were first linked in August 2019. The couple made their relationship Instagram official that October with a photobooth picture of them kissing.

Meyer posted a tribute to Stewart while celebrating the actress' birthday in April.

"Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off," she wrote.

Stewart previously dated her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, singer St. Vincent and model Stella Maxwell.

Stewart will next star in the Princess Diana biopic Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín. The film co-stars Jack Farthing, Timothy Spall and Sean Harris, and opens in theaters Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kristen Stewart Didn't Exactly Say No to Playing the Joker Opposite Robert Pattinson — There's Hope!

As a Twilight fan and someone who binge-watched all the movies on Netflix, I would lose it if Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were costars again. Fans have been petitioning for Stewart to star as the Joker opposite Pattinson's Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2022 film The Batman, and she's not exactly saying no — or yes. During an interview with Variety on Wednesday, Stewart reacted to the social media campaign for her to be Batman's nemesis, chuckling as she said, "I love the energy behind that." She later explained that she probably wouldn't want to take on the Joker because it's "been done so well," but she'd be "totally down" to star alongside Pattinson in the movie as "a freaky, scary person." I don't know what the vision is there, but I'll take it!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Sean Harris
Person
Stella Maxwell
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Timothy Spall
WWD

A Closer Look at Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Look on ‘The Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart stunned once again in another look by Chanel. The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday in a silvered black embroidered crepe jacket paired with pink and black cotton twill pants, both of which are from the label’s fall 2021 collection. Underneath the jacket, she wore a black lace crop top.More from WWDPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourKendall Jenner's Most Fashionable MomentsInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai She was styled by Tara Swennen, who has also worked with stars such as Allison Janney, Idina Menzel and Lana Condor. While...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Life and Style Weekly

Kristen Stewart Started Raking In the Cash Before ‘Twilight’ Came Out: What Is Her Net Worth?

It’s a well-known fact that Kristen Stewart became an A-lister when she landed the role of Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga. The franchise reached worldwide box office success by 2012, with all five films soaring higher than $3 billion in total. However, the former vampire-adoring actress has been acting since childhood. And now, she has found further success as she landed the lead role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is worth around $70 million.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spillzdylz
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Makes Bold Move After Christine Dumps Him

Kody Brown of Sister Wives made a VERY bold move after Christine officially confirmed her decision to dump him. As we reported earlier, Christine Brown took to Instagram to issue an official statement confirming her split from Kody. She explained they had been together for nearly three decades, but she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

Allstate's 'Mayhem' actor opens up about his multiple amputations, more news ICYMI

Dean Winters — the man who many know as "Mayhem" from the Allstate Insurance commercials or Liz Lemon's terrible on-off boyfriend Dennis from "30 Rock" — has lived in pain every single day for a dozen years following three amputations. Back in the summer of 2009, the "Oz" alum, 57, went to the doctor with a bad fever. While in the doctor's office, he collapsed and was rushed via ambulance to a local hospital. While en route, Dean technically died, as his heart stopped beating for over two minutes. After medics revived him, Dean spent three weeks in the ICU. Then, while recovering at home, the "Rescue Me" star contracted a bacterial infection and suffered through multiple operations and gangrene, which resulted in the amputation of two toes and half of one of his thumbs. "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain," he told Page Six. "I've got neuropathy on, you know, on a whole different level where I can't feel my hands and my feet. But if I stepped on a pebble, it's like I go through the roof." Further discussing the pain, he said, "It's a very weird dichotomy. It's like, it's very hard to figure out. Nothing you can do about it. I've been sucking it up because, you know, the alternative is not a place where I want to be."
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
Popculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Speaks out After Daughter Delilah's Shocking Overdose

Lisa Rinna has spoken out following her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's recent hospitalization following an accidental overdose. The RHOBH star thanked her followers for reaching out and sending prayers for her and her family during their difficult time. "Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" Rinna shared on her Instagram story, per Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
43K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy