CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Reeves: Put tighter limits on medical marijuana proposal

Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he wants legislators to make more changes in a proposal to create a medical marijuana program in the state. The Republican said at a news conference Monday that he wants tighter limits on the...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

State bans most employers from testing for marijuana

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Guidance from the New York State Department of Labor says most companies can no longer require employees to be tested for marijuana or discriminate against employees for use of the drug outside of the workplace. For most jobs in the public and private sectors, companies are...
ECONOMY
cbs12.com

Judge OK's online medical marijuana ordering

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Leafly and similar sites will be able to resume contracting with Florida medical-marijuana operators to allow patients to order products online, under a ruling issued Monday by an administrative law judge. Florida health officials this year stopped medical-marijuana operators from using Leafly and other third-party sites...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
sdpb.org

Medical marijuana cards coming out as lawmakers try to kill program

Liz Tiger can’t wait for South Dakota’s medical marijuana program. The 40-year-old Spearfish resident has stage four endometriosis. She also has a connective tissue disease and another condition that affects her soft tissue and her organs. “It definitely ends your life early,” Tiger says. “But, with treatment I’m looking at...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mississippian

Mississippians deserve medical marijuana

One year ago, over 300,000 Mississippi residents voted to approve medical cannabis legalization, yet this initiative has yet to be implemented. The bill, featured on the ballot for the 2020 election, proposed the legalization of medical cannabis for Mississippians with specific health conditions like epilepsy and chronic pain disorders. As someone with one of these health conditions, I am frustrated by the state’s unnecessarily long proceedings on the issue.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDIO-TV

Suspension upheld for doctor in medical marijuana case

BALDWIN, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan appeals court affirmed a two-year suspension for a doctor who approved nearly 22,000 medical marijuana certificates in a 12-month period. An expert says it would have been impossible for Dr. Vernon Proctor to conduct exams, obtain medical histories and take other necessary steps for that many patients.
BALDWIN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Ap#Republican#Thc#Wlbt Tv#State Supreme Court#House
theprowersjournal.com

City Votes to Approve Recreational/Medical Marijuana Sales

Voters in Lamar approved the two-part November ballot question to legalize sales of marijuana within the City of Lamar. Both questions, 2A and 2B had to pass in order for the city to join other communities with legalized sales. The vote was 1,102 to 902 on 2A which set the level of taxes on marijuana sales. 2B passed by a vote of 1,078 to 917 to allow the actual sale of the various forms of marijuana including cultivation, manufacture and testing of the plant. The Lamar City Council, which took no stance on the ballot initiative, set the ballot question so that if 2A failed on passing a tax, 2B, to allow the actual sales of marijuana would be moot and the ten-year old city moratorium would remain in effect. Las Animas is the town closest to Lamar where legalized sales have been in effect for the past two years. Sales of marijuana were approved in a state ballot, Proposition 64, in the November 2012 general election.
LAMAR, CO
Argus Press

Perry residents to consider marijuana charter proposal

PERRY — Local officials are urging residents to carefully study a medical marijuana ballot proposal that would change the city’s charter before casting their votes in Tuesday’s election. An outside group called Shiawassee Cares Coalition earlier circulated petitions among Perry residents, gaining enough valid signatures before the deadline to put...
PERRY, MI
Times-Leader

Proposed ‘sensible marijuana’ ordinance on ballot in communities

MARTINS FERRY — Residents in the city of Martins Ferry and villages of Brookside, Morristown and Powhatan all are being asked to consider approving an ordinance related to marijuana penalties. On Tuesday’s general election ballot, the language will read “shall the (municipality) adopt the sensible marijuana ordinance, which lowers the...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Journal-News

Fairfield Twp. enacts 1-year moratorium on medical marijuana businesses

The Fairfield Twp. Board of Trustees is one of several around Ohio reacting to the Ohio Board of Pharmacy after it approved 73 more cannabis dispensary licenses earlier this year. Earlier this month, trustees voted unanimously to impose a one-year moratorium on issuing and processing any permits for retail dispensaries,...
ECONOMY
INFORUM

No advertising for medical marijuana products in South Dakota, according to new rules

PIERRE, S.D. — While South Dakota lawmakers this fall have envisioned reforms to medical and court-enjoined recreational marijuana programs, an interim rules committee on Tuesday, Oct. 26, greenlit the last remaining rules in the medical cannabis program that did go into effect on July 1. The voter-approved cannabis program spurred...
HEALTH
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

House Speaker talks medical marijuana and income tax

Mississippi Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn was in New Albany this past week, explaining and promoting a compromise medical marijuana bill, proposed eradication of the state income tax and a few other secondary measures. Gunn appears to have spent more time in North Mississippi this past year than in...
NEW ALBANY, MS
usf.edu

Fried says the application rules for medical marijuana licenses are discriminatory

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says the Florida Department of Health’s rules for applying for medical marijuana licenses are discriminatory. An emergency rule from the Department of Health covers medical marijuana treatment center (MMTC) licenses applicants who are also members of a landmark class action lawsuit, Pigford v. Glickman. That case...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy