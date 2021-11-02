University of Houston's new research may detect cancer cells faster and easier

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death in the United States this year, which is why experts say early detection and treatment is so important. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says doctors are now rolling out an experimental test that may be able to detect more than 50 cancers with just a blood test. Dr. Julia Feygin lost her 40-year-old father to pancreatic cancer at 13. “My dad, he was a healthy guy. He didn’t have any known risk factors for cancer,” she said. Diagnosed at stage three, he lived for just nine months. “I strongly believe that purpose...

