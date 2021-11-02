CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

University of Houston's new research may detect cancer cells faster and easier

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

Early stage cancer is hard to detect, mostly because traditional diagnostic imaging cannot detect tumors smaller than a certain size. One Houston innovator is looking to change that.

Wei-Chuan Shih, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Houston's Cullen College of Engineering, recently published his findings in IEEE Sensors journal . According to a news release from UH, the cells around cancer tumors are small - 30-150nm in diameter - and complex, and the precise detection of these exosome-carried biomarkers with molecular specificity has been elusive, until now.

"This work demonstrates, for the first time, that the strong synergy of arrayed radiative coupling and substrate undercut can enable high-performance biosensing in the visible light spectrum where high-quality, low-cost silicon detectors are readily available for point-of-care application," says Shih in the release. "The result is a remarkable sensitivity improvement, with a refractive index sensitivity increase from 207 nm/RIU to 578 nm/RIU."

The video above is from a previous report.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Medscape News

New Genome Profiling Kit Expands Personalized Cancer Research

A newly available comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) kit could expand personalized cancer research access to private laboratories worldwide, according to Roche, which developed the kit in conjunction with its Foundation Medicine subsidiary. The AVENIO Tumor Tissue CGP Kit, a research use-only, next-generation sequencing test configured for running 24 samples, can...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells change shape, how they move to invade different types of tissue, research shows

Oregon State University research has shed new light on the way malignant cells change their shape and migration techniques to invade different types of tissue. The findings, published in Scientific Reports, are a key step toward understanding and preventing cancer metastasis, the internal spreading of the disease that's responsible for 95% of all cancer deaths.
CANCER
dbusiness.com

U-M Researchers Identify Target for Potential New Cancer Treatment

Researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor have discovered something at the subcellular level that could lead to a new cancer treatment, the institution announced. In their ongoing quest to battle cancer, scientists are focused on finding the malfunctioning machinery within cancer cells that can be targeted using small molecule pharmaceuticals.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tulane.edu

Tulane University study uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal cancer

A Tulane University researcher found that artificial intelligence can accurately detect and diagnose colorectal cancer from tissue scans as well or better than pathologists, according to a new study in the journal Nature Communications. The study, which was conducted by researchers from Tulane, Central South University in China, the University...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop a new class of CAR-T cells that target previously untargetable cancer drivers

In a breakthrough for the treatment of aggressive solid cancers, researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a novel cancer therapy that targets proteins inside cancer cells that are essential for tumor growth and survival but have been historically impossible to reach. Using the power of large data sets and advanced computational approaches, the researchers were able to identify peptides that are presented on the surface of tumor cells and can be targeted with "peptide-centric" chimeric antigen receptors (PC-CARs), a new class of engineered T cells, stimulating an immune response that eradicates tumors.
CANCER
CBS News

New blood test may detect more than 50 types of cancer

No one wants to be told that they have cancer, but the sooner you know, the sooner you can get lifesaving treatment. The Mayo Clinic will roll out a new test that may detect more than 50 cancers by the end of the year. CBS Minnesota's Jennifer Mayerle reports. Read more here.
CANCER
CBS New York

Doctors Rolling Out Experimental Blood Test That May Be Able To Detect Over 50 Types Of Cancer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cancer is expected to become the leading cause of death in the United States this year, which is why experts say early detection and treatment is so important. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says doctors are now rolling out an experimental test that may be able to detect more than 50 cancers with just a blood test. Dr. Julia Feygin lost her 40-year-old father to pancreatic cancer at 13. “My dad, he was a healthy guy. He didn’t have any known risk factors for cancer,” she said. Diagnosed at stage three, he lived for just nine months. “I strongly believe that purpose...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Ieee Sensors Journal#Riu
MedicalXpress

Researchers find new treatment for HPV-associated oral cancer

Mayo Clinic researchers have found that a new, shorter treatment for patients with HPV-associated oropharynx cancer leads to excellent disease control and fewer side effects, compared to standard treatment. The new treatment employs minimally invasive surgery and half the standard dose of radiation therapy, compared to current treatments. The new...
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

New collaboration to develop next-gen diagnostic platform for early cancer detection

DNAe, alongside Imperial College London, has been awarded a UK Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) by Innovate UK to collaborate on the early detection of recurrent breast cancer. The programme will support the development of a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based diagnostic platform for use in cancer monitoring. The work of the KTP...
CANCER
News On 6

New Mammogram Machine At Hillcrest Helping Detect Cancerous Cells Earlier

Hillcrest Medical Center said more women are now getting mammograms because they skipped their appointments last year. Hillcrest South now offers 3-D mammograms that show even greater detail. In just three weeks, the 3-D machine has already helped more than 360 women. This is the second 3-D imaging machine the...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
KTSM

UTEP awarded $6.1m grant for cancer research and detection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is leading new research into Hispanic cancer disparities and early cancer detection with $6.1 million in funding from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. “As America’s leading Hispanic-serving university, UTEP is uniquely positions to study why cancer disparities exist and […]
EL PASO, TX
wustl.edu

Jha’s NIH grant to support cancer research

Lung cancer is the leading cause of mortality among all cancers in the United States. About 85% of newly diagnosed lung-cancer cases are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), of which up to half are stage 3 at time of diagnosis. Long-term outcomes are poor at this stage, with only 5%-10% of the patients with stage 3B surviving five years after diagnosis.
CANCER
Houston Chronicle

Houston biotech gets green light for clinical trials for new cancer drug

A Houston-based biotech company was approved for an early clinical trial for a new cancer-fighting drug that researchers say may have less side effects than chemotherapy. Memgen said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration cleared it to test the drug, MEM-288, on humans for the first time. The new drug is a type of cancer immunotherapy, which targets cancer cells, and won’t attack a person's normal cells, unlike chemotherapy, Mark Cantwell, Memgen’s chief scientific officer, said.
HOUSTON, TX
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
utdallas.edu

Bioengineer’s Cancer Research Hits Close to Home with Son’s Diagnosis

J.D. was only 3 months old when the lump appeared on his abdomen last year. An ultrasound showed seven lesions on the baby’s liver. Doctors told Dr. Shashank Sirsi, assistant professor of bioengineering at The University of Texas at Dallas, and his wife, Dr. Priya Joshi, a Dallas physician, that their son’s lesions were not necessarily abnormal.
RICHARDSON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
94K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy