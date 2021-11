The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-2 District 26-6A) continued to prove they’re the third best team in the district with a 42-0 win over San Marcos. Bowie’s defense held a good Rattlers rushing attack to less than 200 yards and forced a turnover, while Bulldogs quarterback Conner Kenyon threw for 151 yards and three touchdowns and Noah Camacho rushed for 96 yards and two TDs. Grason Foradory also added a score on the ground and caught one of Kenyon’s scoring strikes, with Cash Peters and Anthony Simmons also making touchdown receptions. Jack Kimbrough made 10 tackles and both Kyle Knudson and Saul Garcia had eight stops to pace the defense. Knudson, Sonny Dedmon and John Bukowsky all recorded sacks. Bowie will be the district’s No. 2 seed in Division I for the postseason.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO