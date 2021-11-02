White '100%' interested in booking Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Emerging UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev sent a message to promotional superstar Nate Diaz, simply stating “let’s go bro.”. Chimaev smashed Li Jingliang in the first round and tapped him out with a tight rear-naked choke at this past Saturday’s UFC 267 event. It was another phenomenal victory for Chimaev, who improved to 4-0 in the UFC with four finishes. He has been so utterly dominant that he has actually only been hit with one significant strike, by John Phillips in his UFC debut on Fight Island last year. Since then, all three of Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, and now Jingliang were not able to mount any sort of offense against him.
