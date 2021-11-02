White '100%' interested in booking Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

With one fight left on his UFC contract, the big question is who will Nate Diaz fight on his way out?. If UFC president Dana White has things his way, he’d like to see the younger Diaz brother face off against Khamzat Chimaev. Sure, Chimaev has fought twice in the UFC at 185 pounds while Nate is more of a lazy lightweight. And Nate’s history against wrestlers certainly doesn’t leave much room to wonder how the fight might go. But White wants it, and if you dare question him on exactly why his literal answer is “shut the f—k up and let me do my job.”

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO