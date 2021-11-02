CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White '100%' interested in booking Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

By Nick Baldwin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC president Dana White wants to see Khamzat Chimaev's next fight come against Nate Diaz. White told TMZ Sports he's "100%" willing to book that matchup and that the UFC brass plans to reach out to Diaz's camp...

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is ‘confirmed’ says former UFC fighter

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent may have been confirmed by former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, who claimed that Nate Diaz will be taking on the YouTube sensation. Ever since Jake Paul scored a split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley to improve to 4-0, fans have been wondering who The Problem Child would be taking on next. Despite reports that he’d be duking it out with Tommy Fury, Paul has since said he’s looking at other adversaries.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“He has four fights,” Dana White thinks Khamzat Chimaev won’t be a problem for Nate Diaz if he can fight Kamaru Usman

Dana White does not understand why Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz would be a problem. Khamzat Chimaev has seen a rise to the top unlike no one in the UFC. The fighter is currently on Cloud Nine with the UFC President Dana White hyping him up only four fights into the UFC. Chimaev has also made use of this opportunity and called out UFC superstar Nate Diaz. The bossman believes this fight makes complete sense and Diaz should be up for it and he sees no reason to decline the fight.
UFC
Dana White
Vicente Luque
Jorge Masvidal
Leon Edwards
Nate Diaz
Li Jingliang
Tony Ferguson
Anthony Pettis
mmanews.com

Tony Ferguson Wants Nate Diaz Fight On One Condition

Tony Ferguson has responded to the teased callout from Nate Diaz, and it seems that he is down. Diaz has been looking for big opponents in what would be the final fight on his current contract with the UFC. He initially began by calling out top welterweight contender Vicente Luque, but when that did not pan out for one reason or another, he then seemed to set his sights on Ferguson.
UFC
fcfighter.com

Dana White Says UFC Will Approach Nate Diaz About Khamzat Chimaev Fight

Khamzat Chimaev has made it clear he’s more than willing to fight Nate Diaz next, and it looks like the UFC is also on board with the match-up. Following Chimaev’s dominant, submission win over Li Jingliang this past weekend at UFC 267, the rising star was asked about the possibility of fighting Diaz. The latter is on the last fight of his UFC deal and recently there’s been extensive speculation about who Diaz will fight.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz has a target for his final fight with the UFC

UFC welterweight fan-favorite Nate Diaz appears to be targeting the winner of UFC 268’s main event between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. Diaz appears to be very interested in Saturday’s main event between Usman and Covington. Taking to his social media on Friday, Diaz posted a photo of the UFC welterweight champion and his rival during the staredown. On top of the two fighters, Diaz posted a picture of a target along with a dart hitting the bullseye in the center of it.
UFC
punditarena.com

Nate Diaz issues demands over last fight on current UFC contract

Nate Diaz has thrown the gauntlet down to the UFC over his next fight. UFC star Nate Diaz has seemingly thrown the gauntlet down to Dana White and the UFC over who he faces in his next fight. Diaz, who has lost his last two fights in a row, is...
UFC
mmanews.com

[ARCHIVES] Nate Diaz Says Goodbye To The Fight Game

On this day two years ago, Nate Diaz said goodbye to the fight game, or so we thought. The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives. On This Day Two Years Ago…. [ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 7, 2019, 10:11 AM]. It...
UFC
chatsports.com

Dana White: Re-signing is up to Nate Diaz, UFC isn’t for him if he doubts he can ‘hang’ with top five

There’s no secret that Nate Diaz is one of the UFC’s top superstars right now. Alongside elder brother Nick, the Diaz boys have had a solid fanbase for the last decade. But as confirmed by company president Dana White, the 36-year-old Nate is down to the final fight in his contract. And at this point, the UFC President claims he’s fine with the idea of not re-signing one of his biggest draws.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Kamaru Usman: Leon Edwards Almost Lost To Nate Diaz, Costing Him A Title Shot

Leon Edwards has fought 10 times since facing Kamaru Usman and never suffered a loss. But the last minute of his last bout against Nate Diaz cost him the title shot. Usman, the current welterweight champion, said Edwards doesn’t deserve a title shot after nearly being beat by Diaz. “That...
UFC
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
MMAmania.com

White: An Usman fight - not Chimaev - would be feeding Nate Diaz to the wolves

With one fight left on his UFC contract, the big question is who will Nate Diaz fight on his way out?. If UFC president Dana White has things his way, he’d like to see the younger Diaz brother face off against Khamzat Chimaev. Sure, Chimaev has fought twice in the UFC at 185 pounds while Nate is more of a lazy lightweight. And Nate’s history against wrestlers certainly doesn’t leave much room to wonder how the fight might go. But White wants it, and if you dare question him on exactly why his literal answer is “shut the f—k up and let me do my job.”
UFC
dexerto.com

UFC legend explains how Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz can finally happen

UFC legend Chael Sonnen thinks a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz is still possible and cites Floyd Mayweather vs Connor McGregor as a template to finally make it happen. It’s believed that Diaz only has one fight left in his contract and it’s not likely that a...
UFC
USA Today

Video: Will Nate Diaz's next UFC fight be his last?

One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster is nearing the end of his contract. UFC president Dana White recently said Nate Diaz has one fight left on his deal. And given how the “Ultimate Fighter” winner is infamously standoffish when it comes to dealing with the UFC, or authority in general, the speculation about Diaz not only was about who might be his next opponent – but whether or not the fight might only be his last in the UFC, but his last in MMA, period.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Dana White Says Nate Diaz Will Return, Working On Last Bout In Contract

Nate Diaz has not fought since June, and fans have said they’ve been waiting. UFC president Dana White shared an update on Diaz’s possible comeback to the octagon, revealing that the promotion is working on his last bout of his ongoing deal. Last month, the elder Diaz sibling, Nick made...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev sends a message to Nate Diaz: “Let’s go bro”

Emerging UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev sent a message to promotional superstar Nate Diaz, simply stating “let’s go bro.”. Chimaev smashed Li Jingliang in the first round and tapped him out with a tight rear-naked choke at this past Saturday’s UFC 267 event. It was another phenomenal victory for Chimaev, who improved to 4-0 in the UFC with four finishes. He has been so utterly dominant that he has actually only been hit with one significant strike, by John Phillips in his UFC debut on Fight Island last year. Since then, all three of Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, and now Jingliang were not able to mount any sort of offense against him.
UFC
chatsports.com

100% Down To Make Khamzat V. Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev could be coming to an Octagon near you very soon ... 'cause Dana White tells TMZ Sports he's down to make the fight, and plans to talk to the Stockton fighter. After 27-year-old Chimaev put on another DOMINATING performance, toying with, and then submitting Jingliang...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

With Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz, UFC is revisiting Joe Silva’s nasty old playbook

Khamzat Chimaev steamrolled Li Jingliang at UFC 267. Jingliang entered the fight as the No. 11 ranked fighter in the official UFC welterweight rankings. Chimaev returned from a break of more than a year after he suffered from a nasty case of COVID-19 that left him contemplating retirement and thinking he was going to die. The fight lasted 3:16. Jingliang didn’t land a single significant strike. Chimaev went 25-for-25 in that department and then choked his opponent unconscious. The win was an impressive one and seemed to show that Chimaev was back to being the most hyped fighter on the UFC roster.
UFC

