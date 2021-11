BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Women’s Golf hung in with the best of them on Monday amidst cold, strong winds at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate. Following the first round, the Lady Toppers were tied for eighth as a team and senior Kenlie Barrett led the bunch at t-3rd. The field was unable to complete the second round due to darkness and will finish the second round at 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning.

